Luton vs Man City: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

FA Cup holders Manchester City take on Luton on Tuesday night with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

The hosts are up against it to become the first team in six years to prevent City from reaching the last eight and record one of the greatest results in their history.

City have not entirely been at their punishing best in recent weeks, but have won 13 of their last 14 games, drawing the other, but anything other than another win would be a huge shock.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Luton vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The match will take place at Kenilworth Road.

Where to watch Luton vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Luton vs Man City team news

Alfie Doughty and Albert Sambi Lokonga will be assessed ahead of the game, while the likes of Andros Townsend will be given another chance to impress.

Elijah Adebayo, who scored in the corresponding Premier League fixture, misses out with a thigh injury, along with Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown and Mads Andersen and captain Tom Lockyer.

City will likely make some changes against Luton. Julian Alvarez was for the win over Bournemouth dropped for the first time in the Premier League this season, so could come back in. Jeremy Doku and Kyle Walker joined him on the bench, along with Kevin De Bruyne.

Stefan Ortega should replace Ederson between the sticks as the cup goalkeeper. Josko Gvardiol is close to returning from injury, but is set to miss out again.

Luton vs Man City prediction

Luton have shown at times this season that they can (almost) match the Premier League's bigger teams. City only narrowly won 2-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier this season, for example.

But they also come into the game off the back of three consecutive defeats, and did not look like winning at any point in those games. City will make changes but still field an extremely daunting team - it should be a fairly routine win for them.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Luton wins: 14

Draws: 15

Man City wins: 21

Luton vs Man City match odds

Luton to reach quarter-finals: 11/2

Man City to reach quarter-finals: 1/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).