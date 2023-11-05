Luton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Luis Diaz returns to squad

(Getty Images)

Today it’s the turn of Liverpool to head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town, with the Hatters sat in the bottom three ahead of kick-off and having so far managed just one win from their first ten fixtures. Meanwhile the Reds are fourth and can go second with victory.

Luis Diaz is back in the Liverpool squad this weekend despite the ongoing situation with his family after his parents were kidnapped. The Reds won in midweek in the EFL Cup, beating Bournemouth, and are seeking a third straight win in the league.

Luton host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm

Luis Diaz returns to bench for the Reds

16:15

SUBS: Jayden Luker, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Zack Nelson, Ryan Giles, Tahith Chong, Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark, Jacob Brown.

16:11

LUTON TOWN (3-5-2): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer, Teden Mengi; Issa Kabore, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Andros Townsend, Alfie Doughty; Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene.

16:11

Liverpool have started the campaign superbly, winning seven of their 10 games and taking 23 points from a possible 30 to leave them fourth in the Premier League, four points off leaders Manchester City heading into this game. The Reds were trophyless last term for just the second time in five seasons, but their start to this one has fans optimistic of their chances of claiming silverware come the end of the campaign.

16:07

The hosts' return to top-flight football after a 31-year exodus has gotten off to a tricky start, currently in the bottom three having won just one of their 10 games. Much was made of Kenilworth Road and its hostile atmosphere towards away teams, yet the Hatters are yet to win there this season. However, a victory here would take Luton out of the bottom three and up to 17th.

16:03

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Luton Town and Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.

Luton vs Liverpool team news

15:36 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is back with the team, on the bench after the recent kidnapping of his parents.

Jota, Salah and Nunez start in attack. Meanwhile Joe Gomez starts at left-back.

15:30

16:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.