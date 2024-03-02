Luton vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest as Konsa returns for visitors

Aston Villa have arrived at Luton (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Aston Villa travel to Luton in their bid to remain in the hunt for the Champions League places, but Kenilworth Road can be a difficult place to travel.

Luton meanwhile face a battle to bridge the widening gap between themselves and Premier League safety, which was made more difficult when Everton’s points deduction was reduced to six points.

Ahead of the match, the Hatters were in 18th place, five points behind Nottingham Forest, with all three teams who came up last year currently occupying the bottom three places.

But Luton have won nine of their past 11 home games against Aston Villa, although this will be their first meeting at the ground since August 2016.

Aston Villa have scored more first-half goals than any other side in the Premier League this season with 27, but Luton have been difficult to beat at home.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Luton Town and Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road!

Team news

Luton have named Andros Townsend in their starting line up for the match against Villa, their one change from the last game.

While for Aston Villa, Ezri Konsa makes his return, and Matty Cash will stay at right-back.

Luton XI: Kaminski, Bell, Burke, Mengi, Kabore, Barkley, Burke, Doughty, Townsend, Morris (c), Chong.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Ruddock Mpanzu, Hashioka, Nelson, Piesold.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno, McGinn (c), Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, Watkins, Ramsey.

Subs: Olsen, Digne, Pau, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam.

