Luton vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Luton vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as they travel to face Luton tonight. The Gunners are two points clear of Liverpool heading into the midweek round of fixtures, and have the chance to, for the time being at least, make that a five-point advantage.

Mikel Arteta's side have only lost one League match this season, a controversial defeat away to Newcastle, and since that setback it has been five straight wins across all competitions. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are showing signs of their best form again, while Kai Havertz is pushing for a start in midfield.

The Gunners will not be expecting a comfortable night under the lights at Kenilworth Road though, as these sides meet in the Premier League for the first time. Luton have already picked up a point at home to Liverpool and pushed Tottenham all the way, and will be eyeing another strong performance on the big stage. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

Luton vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 8:15pm GMT, Kenilworth Road

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Luton team news: Lockyer a doubt

Arsenal team news: Tomiyasu faces fitness test

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal win

Arsenal team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Takehiro Tomiyasu is in a race to prove his fitness ahead of tonight's clash.

The full-back was forced off on Saturday during the Gunners’ 2-1 win over Wolves at Emirates Stadium.

“We assessed him after the game, we took him off as a precaution so we’ll wait,” Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“Whether it’s useful to use him or not, we will decide tomorrow. He’s a strong boy and hopefully he'll be fine.”

If Tomiyasu is out, then Ben White is primed to come into the side. The right-back has had a knee niggle the past few weeks, but is fully fit now.

Kai Havertz is another who could come into the side to take the place of Leandro Trossard in midfield. The German was on the bench against Wolves, but before that had scored two goals in as many games.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Luton team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

Luton could be without Tom Lockyer, after the club captain was forced off against Brentford. Teden Mengi is another doubt from the game,

Loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga will not be able to face his parent club, but would be unlikely to feature anyway due to fitness issues.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Luton vs Arsenal

17:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good evening!

17:35 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Luton vs Arsenal!

The Premier League fixtures come thick and fast as we head towards Christmas, with all 20 sides in action in midweek.

With Liverpool and Man City not featuring until tomorrow night, Arsenal have the chance to go five points clear at the top of the table as they make the short trip to face Luton.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news right here, with kick-off coming up at 8:15pm GMT from Kenilworth Road.