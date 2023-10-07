Luton Town vs Tottenham live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

James Maddison and Tottenham arrive at Kenilworth Road for their Premier League match against Luton Town - Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

11:56 AM BST

Rare sightings

Of Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil on the Tottenham bench. Only Lo Celso, with a solitary substitute’s appearance, has featured at all so far.

11:50 AM BST

Luton's formation

They have stuck to 3-4-2-1 in recent weeks but have made a change on the right side of the midfield four where the teamsheet suggests Jacob Brown will play, though Chiedozie Ogbenie sometimes filled in there for Rotherham.

Jacob Brown may move back to play at right wing-back, at least according to the team sheet - Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

11:40 AM BST

Having a wager?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

11:38 AM BST

Team news

Luton Kaminski; Burke, Lockyer, Andersen; Brown, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty; Adebayo, Ogbene; Morris.

Substitutes Krul, Barkley, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Mengi, Giles, Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison, Son.

Substitutes Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Emerson, Dier, Lo Celso, Davies, Veliz.

Referee John Brooks (Leicestershire)

11:33 AM BST

Spurs unchanged

11:32 AM BST

Luton's line-up – three changes

Your lunchtime Hatters. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CgIFtcVzXr — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 7, 2023

11:31 AM BST

Preview: The Gary Doherty derby

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the first match of round eight of Premier League fixtures, AKA the Mitchell Thomas/David Pleat/Gary Doherty derby. Luton were magnificent at Goodison Park last Saturday, exploiting all their strengths and discipline to hurt a team set up to defend crosses and stymie the might of Carlton Morris and they will pose a threat that Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven are yet to face during their fantastic start to Ange Postecoglou’s stint at the Lane.

After a pretty flat first-half against Burnley in midweek, I thought Luton rallied well in the second half and will be kicking themselves to have climbed the mountain to equalise only to concede that late winner. Pace, set-piece menace and organisation are often ridiculed as somehow backward but these values, ones coincidentally that Spurs were trying to inculcate under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, are still effective in the Championship and can shore up a side’s ability to survive in their first season in the top-flight. Whether they will may depend on what they can do to teams at home. It won’t be easy but they will need points from games like these.

As for Tottenham. It’s wonderful to see a team that by a long, convoluted route and not at all by design has finally found the ideal manager who fits their fans values, hopes and consequently makes them feel as though the club truly represents how they feel about themselves again. Postecoglou was far from Daniel Levy’s first choice but his tactics, his essential decency and his enterprising, cosmopolitan spirit reminds me a little of how Marcelo Bielsa made Athletic Bilbao and Leeds fans feel. There were times under Mauricio Pochettino, the start of Ossie Ardiles’ madcap spell, glimpses under Martin Jol and later, Balemania, when “we’ve got our Tottenham back” was true. Time now to sustain that ... build something and open that trophy cabinet at last.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.