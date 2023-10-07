Luton Town vs Tottenham live: Yves Bissouma is sent off for an outrageous dive

Richarlison misses an early sitter for Spurs against Luton Town - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

01:27 PM BST

Half-time: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Absolute scenes at Kenilworth Road where Luton have somehow clung on and Spurs have repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with poor finishing and a parting shot of cheating from Bissouma. Now they’re down to 10 men for 45 minutes.

01:25 PM BST

45+3 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Yves Bissouma is sent off, deservedly so, for a second yellow card and this one’s for diving. It was blatant. Having squeezed himself between two orange shirts he simply threw out a leg and, despite there being no contact, then hurled himself on to the ground. Sours have dominated possession and yet their frustration at squandering so many chances has broken their composure.

01:21 PM BST

45 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Burke heads Maddison’s corner clear.

01:21 PM BST

43 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

After a lengthy break for treatment and Luton railing against the injustice of being reduced to nine men, Var checks whether Spurs should have a penalty when the ball bounces up off Ogbene’s leg on to his arm. Nothing doing.

01:16 PM BST

41 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Luton have a smash and grab goal ruled out by Var from the free-kick. A hard-flat chip is sent to the left of the D. Morris climbs and heads it on to Adebayo who hooks it back across goal and it loops over Vicario and hits the inside of the right post where Lockyer heads it in despite taking a boot to the face. The referee and Var combine to rule it out for Adebayo’s push befor ehe won the knock-down.

Morris and Lockyer are sent to the sidelines for 30 seconds after head injury assessments, leaving Luton with nine.

01:12 PM BST

38 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Bissouma earns his fifth booking of the season after Udogie dawdles on the ball and is robbed by Ogbene. Luton free-kick 45 yards out.

01:10 PM BST

36 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Spurs were enjoying another decent spell of probing until Doughty steps up and pinches the ball off Porro, allowing Luton to knock it up the left and earn a throw-in that allows them to move up the line in instalments until they are a bit too physical in an aerial challenge.

01:08 PM BST

34 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Morris is booked for catching Richarlison round the earhole with his arm as he jumped for a header. Richarlison did nothing, standing there like Harry Kane sometimes does, making a back for the jumper but he got the free-kick and the card nonetheless. Morris protests that he was the only one competing for the ball and was being obstructed to no avail.

01:05 PM BST

31 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

James Maddison, arguably the Premier League’s most high-profile referee, wins himself a free-kick 25 yards out, right of centre despite having as much of the defender’s shirt as Mpanzu had of his. Maddison takes the free-kick himself and flashes it over to a resounding chorus made up of one word that sounds like ‘rancour’.

01:03 PM BST

28 min: Luton 0 Spurs 0

Kaminski saves Luton after Sarr nicks a bouncing ball away from Nakamba and drives diagonally from left of centre to inside right. When he reaches the D he opens his body and picks a pass to his right to Kulusevski who meets it first time with a left-foot, sweeping shot that bends towards the bottom left corner until Kaminski, at full-stretch, fingertips it round the post.

12:59 PM BST

25 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

Ogbene is leading the charge down the left for Luton and the difference is that they are winning tackles and exploiting Porro’s turning circle. He wins Luton’s first corner and whips it over but it hits Morris on the shoulder as he leapt to head it and sends kt looping on to the roof of the net.

12:54 PM BST

22 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

Finally two attacks from Luton after dispossessing either full-back. After robbing Porro, Mpanzu shifts it to the inside left for Nakamba to thrash a shot over. Then Udogie is mugged while dithering and Adebayo thumps a cross into the side-netting, claiming a corner but the referee didn’t agree.

12:52 PM BST

20 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

Richarlison cuts in from the left on to his right and despite having time and space, made but his feint and jink, he blazes over. Luton give the ball straight back to them from the goal-kick and Spurs pelt forward down the left and Lockyer hack down Maddison to stop him turning to pass or possibly shoot. Spurs free-kick on the left, parallel with the 18-yard line.

12:50 PM BST

17 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

Lockyer proves his worth as captain to slide in and stop Maddison having a tap-in after a Kaminski clearance was shanked to Kulusevski who whipped over a cross that would have been a back-post tap-in had it not been for Lockyer.

12:48 PM BST

15 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

The problem isn’t just being starved of possession, Luton are missing tackles as Spurs stride forward. Van de Ven RSVPs the invitation to join the attack and when space opens up before him from 30 yards he leathers a shot high, wide and hideous.

12:46 PM BST

13 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

The change in formation has clearly confused Luton and Spurs look rampant in all the space between the lines.

12:44 PM BST

11 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

Luton are wide open. Porro sprays a 50-yard diagonal to the left of the D. Maddison, wholly unmarked, has the time to cushion a header to Son to the right of the penalty spot and his shot is blocked by the scrambling Andersen. Mpanzu doesn’t know whether to go with Maddison or pass him on. This time he let him go.

12:41 PM BST

8 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

The curse of the Portuguese speakers: now Porro misses a fine chance as he loses his marker down the inside right and is found at the end of another period of incisive mifield passing involving Sarr, Bissouma and Maddison. The marauding fill-back, perhaps witha fit of vertigo, decided to go for a toe-poke and bonked it wide.

12:38 PM BST

6 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

Another good chance for Richarlison, neither endearing himself to former Watford fans not his current Tottenham ones when Maddison slipped the pass up the inside left for him. His first touch is a bit heavy but he still has the space to open his body and shoot with his right from 14 yards but he scuffs it and Kaminski gets down to push it away. Luton are being battered here. Fast, impressive start by Tottenham.

12:35 PM BST

3 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

Richarlison misses an absolute sitter at the back post after some very slick passing from Spurs opened up an opportunity for Kulusevski to make ground behind Doughty on the right and whip over the perfect cross. It bounced about 3ft in front of Richarlison and maybe kicked up a bit higher than he would have wanted but eh still could have hooked his leg round it and finished. Instead he shanked it wide with the goal wide open.

12:33 PM BST

1 min Luton 0 Spurs 0

After the players take the knee, Son kicks off and Spurs work the ball back to Viacrio. Brown is playing on the right of midfield for Luton in front of a back four.

12:30 PM BST

Out come the teams

Tottenham are wearing an extraordinary shade their catalogue calls ‘taupe haze’. Looks beige to me. Luton wearing their Harry Haslam orange shirts and black shorts.

12:17 PM BST

TNT Sport interviewed Son before the match

"I love James Maddison."



"He's a fantastic player. Having this guy on our team is something special."



Son Heung-min joins us pre-match to chat Spurs' impressive start to the season and his new connection with James Maddison 🔥



🎙️ @DFletcherSport pic.twitter.com/UHM2bq7qdK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 7, 2023

12:15 PM BST

Ange Postecoglou speaks

Today is a tough challenge against a good team. It’s good for us that we don’t have to make changes, the core of our team has been consistent. Luton are a threat going the other way, so if you over-commit or take liberties with the fact you might have more possession or more territory, they can hurt you because the last thing you want is to be facing a low block and also being a goal down. We have to maintain discipline and patience. We’ve had a couple of late victories where we’ve maintained our composure and we’re going to need that today.

12:02 PM BST

Rob Edwards on the Burnley defeat and today's mission

We had a real good go against Burnley. It showed we’ve moved forward a lot from last year. We played well against Burnley last season but only created one big opportunity. The other night we had a lot of good chances and played well … I don’t think we’ve got the points our performances have deserved. We want to try to get the points now.

11:56 AM BST

Rare sightings

Of Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil on the Tottenham bench. Only Lo Celso, with a solitary substitute’s appearance, has featured at all so far.

11:50 AM BST

Luton's formation

They have stuck to 3-4-2-1 in recent weeks but have made a change on the right side of the midfield four where the teamsheet suggests Jacob Brown will play, though Chiedozie Ogbenie sometimes filled in there for Rotherham.

Jacob Brown may move back to play at right wing-back, at least according to the team sheet - Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

11:40 AM BST

Having a wager?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

11:38 AM BST

Team news

Luton Kaminski; Burke, Lockyer, Andersen; Brown, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty; Adebayo, Ogbene; Morris.

Substitutes Krul, Barkley, Berry, Woodrow, Kabore, Chong, Mengi, Giles, Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison, Son.

Substitutes Forster, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil, Emerson, Dier, Lo Celso, Davies, Veliz.

Referee John Brooks (Leicestershire)

11:33 AM BST

Spurs unchanged

11:32 AM BST

Luton's line-up – three changes

Your lunchtime Hatters. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CgIFtcVzXr — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) October 7, 2023

11:31 AM BST

Preview: The Gary Doherty derby

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the first match of round eight of Premier League fixtures, AKA the Mitchell Thomas/David Pleat/Gary Doherty derby. Luton were magnificent at Goodison Park last Saturday, exploiting all their strengths and discipline to hurt a team set up to defend crosses and stymie the might of Carlton Morris and they will pose a threat that Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven are yet to face during their fantastic start to Ange Postecoglou’s stint at the Lane.

After a pretty flat first-half against Burnley in midweek, I thought Luton rallied well in the second half and will be kicking themselves to have climbed the mountain to equalise only to concede that late winner. Pace, set-piece menace and organisation are often ridiculed as somehow backward but these values, ones coincidentally that Spurs were trying to inculcate under Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, are still effective in the Championship and can shore up a side’s ability to survive in their first season in the top-flight. Whether they will may depend on what they can do to teams at home. It won’t be easy but they will need points from games like these.

As for Tottenham. It’s wonderful to see a team that by a long, convoluted route and not at all by design has finally found the ideal manager who fits their fans values, hopes and consequently makes them feel as though the club truly represents how they feel about themselves again. Postecoglou was far from Daniel Levy’s first choice but his tactics, his essential decency and his enterprising, cosmopolitan spirit reminds me a little of how Marcelo Bielsa made Athletic Bilbao and Leeds fans feel. There were times under Mauricio Pochettino, the start of Ossie Ardiles’ madcap spell, glimpses under Martin Jol and later, Balemania, when “we’ve got our Tottenham back” was true. Time now to sustain that ... build something and open that trophy cabinet at last.