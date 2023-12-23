Luton Town vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo (Action Images via Reuters)

Luton: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Kabore, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Brown, Adebayo. Subs: Andersen, Ogbene, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Giles.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Luton Town FC 1 - 0 Newcastle United FC

16:40

Substitution Andros Darryl Townsend Chiedozie Somkelechukwu Ogbene

16:40

Substitution Elijah Anuoluwapo Oluwaferanmi Oluwatomi Oluwalana Ayomikulehin Adebayo Carlton John Morris

16:40

Substitution Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

16:38

A pass out of defence is intercepted by Doughty, who knocks it forward into Newcastle's box. He gives chase and looks to take on Burn, but the left-back shields the ball well to earn a goal-kick for his side.

16:37

Botman's long ball down the line has Trippier chasing hard, but it's Kaminski's all day and the Luton goalkeeper rushes to the edge of his box to collect.

16:36

Substitution Amari'i Kyren Bell Mads Juel Andersen

16:36

Brown and Trippier clash heads when contesting a high ball, leaving the Luton forward on the deck and receiving treatment. He's cleared to carry on though, and we're soon back underway as the final 20 or so minutes begin.

16:34

SAVED!!! Longstaff threads a pass in behind the Luton defence which Guimaraes gets on the end of, and the Brazilian's low shot on the angle is parried behind for a corner by Kaminski!

16:33

Luton Town have already attempted 11 shots in this game, which is higher than their season average of 10.3 in the Premier League so far and has them on course for a much-needed victory!

16:32

Doughty looks to beat Burn around the outside after being played in by Townsend, but a heavy touch from the wing-back allows Dubravka to dive on and smother the loose ball!

16:31

SAVED!!! Giles and Brown play a brilliant one-two on the touchline and the substitute is sent racing clear of the chasing Newcastle defence. He takes on Schar and shoots from a tight angle, forcing a near-post save and a corner from Dubravka!

16:29

Doughty, who has switched to the right flank, whips a threatening cross into the middle for Adebayo to attack. The striker does so, but pressure from Botman results in a mis-timed jump, and a header that is sent well wide of the intended target.

16:28

With six goals and four assists, Gordon has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Newcastle player this season. It’s also the first campaign in which he’s reached double figures for goal involvements in the competition.

16:27

BALL IN THE NET!!! Newcastle think they're level, but are denied by the offside flag!! Gordon's inside ball for Almiron is clipped into the path of Isak, who steps beyond the last defender and finishes brilliantly from close range!! Replays show that he is leaning ahead of Bell though, and that's enough to rule the goal out for offside!

16:27

WIDE!!! Mengi sets off on a barnstorming run from centre-back and surges past several challenges before shooting from the edge of the box, but the final effort pales in comparison to the move itself as he skews it well wide of Dubravka's goal!

16:24

Trippier and Gordon both attempt throughballs into the Luton box, but both are cut out just seconds apart by Bell. He's really stepped up to lead his from the front side, the Luton skipper.

16:22

No side have scored more Premier League goals in the second half of games this season than Newcastle's whopping 23, while Luton have conceded a league-high share of their goals after half-time (24 of 32, equating to 75 per cent).

16:18

WIDE!!! A long ball from deep finds Trippier on the run down the right flank, who in turn links up with Gordon once more. The full-back's cross is an inviting one for the winger to hit, but Gordon can't get a clean connection on the ball and volleys it into the side netting!

16:17

WIDE!!! After winning a corner, Trippier plays a one-two with Gordon on the edge of the box before cutting the ball back in. Guimaraes arrives late to shoot first-time, but drills his shot wide of the target and behind!

16:17

Yellow Card Ross Barkley

16:15

Newcastle have won just one of their last 10 Premier League away games, that being an 8-0 demolition of newly promoted Sheffield United in September. They’ve lost their last three in a row on the road, last losing more consecutively during a run of five in December/January 2020-21.

16:12

OFF THE WOODWORK!!!! Luton strike the crossbar yet again!!! A glorious touch from Adebayo sees him loop the ball over Schar's head before playing in Brown, who takes on his marker and shoots. His rocket of a shot beats Dubravka all ends up, but cannons back off the crossbar and is cleared away from danger!

16:10

Luton have only been ahead at half-time twice so far this season, winning and losing one of those games each. They'll be hoping it's a repeat of the former here, but it's certainly not going to come easily, with Newcastle set to throw everything they've got at the Hatters.

16:06

Townsend gets us back up and running at Kenilworth Road, with his goal the difference between the two sides as the second half kicks off.

16:05

Substitution Issa Kaboré Ryan John Giles

16:04

Barkley has played like a man possessed so far, setting up the opening goal with a glorious glancing header and going close to a goal himself with a wonder-strike from some 30 yards. The Hatters midfielder has otherwise created two big chances from seven final-third passes, won half of his attempted dribbles and aerial duels, and won possession four times. He'll play a crucial part if Luton are to see this game out and claim the three points.

16:00

It's the Hatters who lead at the break, getting the better of an extremely lively first half following former Newcastle man Townsend's close-range header. Luton were on the attack right from the first whistle, with Dubravka making two saves from Brown in as many minutes, before brave defence from the hosts kept efforts from Almiron, Wilson and Guimaraes at bay. After Barkley's flick-on from a corner was turned goalwards by Townsend, Luton took the lead and sent Kenilworth Road into a frenzy. From there, they smelled blood, with a Barkley piledriver smashing off the crossbar and Adebayo seeing his close-range effort saved by Dubravka. Despite making two first-half substitutions, at least one of which was injury-enforced, Newcastle finished the half strongly, but neither Schar nor Almiron could find the net and it's Luton who enter half-time on top.

15:53

HALF-TIME: LUTON TOWN 1-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED.

15:52

CHANCE!!! Isak drops deep and brings Osho back with him, turning the Luton defender as he collects Trippier's pass. He then threads the ball in behind for Wilson, but the striker is held off by Bell, allowing Kaminski to dive on the loose ball as Luton continue to frustrate the Magpies!

15:50

Wilson holds off Bell before crossing to his left, and an Osho block almost sees the ball drop into Gordon's path, but Kabore slides across to scythe the ball away from danger and out for a throw!

15:50

We'll play three added minutes to close out this end-to-end first half at Kenilworth Road.

15:48

OVER!!! Almiron is found by Trippier's incisive pass into the box as shooting space opens up for him. He steps past Osho and pulls the trigger, but his curling effort is a poor one and sails over the bar!

15:47

SAVED!!! Doughty and Adebayo both twist and and turn away from Newcastle defenders in the box, with the latter having a shot blocked. The loose ball comes out to Townsend, who fires a low effort through the crowd that Dubravka sees late and does well to keep hold of!

15:45

WIDE!!! Lokonga's foul on Guimaraes earns Newcastle a free-kick, and Trippier swings the ball towards the far post. Schar rises to head for goal, but sends his effort a yard or so wide of the post to Kaminski's relief!

15:42

SAVED!!! Barkley drives through the heart of Newcastle's midfield and finds Adebayo in the box with a well-weighted throughball. He shoots low from close range, but Dubravka gets down well to make the save at his near post!

15:41

OFF THE BAR!!! Barkley picks up the ball a good 30 yards from goal, and lets fly with a firecracker of a shot that has Dubravka beaten before rattling the crossbar and bouncing back into the field of play! Kenilworth Road would have erupted if that effort found the net!

15:39

Substitution Lewis Miley Alexander Isak

15:39

Substitution Jamaal Lascelles Sven Adriaan Botman

15:38

Longstaff makes a run to the byline and latches onto Trippier's throughball, but can't evade the attention of Barkley and the ball ricochets off him and behind for a goal-kick.

15:36

Lascelles plays a long ball forward for Burn down the left, but his flick-on for Gordon ahead of him comes to nothing and bounces behind for a Luton goal-kick.

15:33

Newcastle have failed to win any of the last eight Premier League matches they've conceded the opening goal in, with five losses and a draw in six such games this season.

15:28

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games against promoted sides, winning nine since a loss at home to Leeds in January 2021. They’ve won both such games this season by an aggregate score of 10-0.

15:27

CHANCE!!! Luton come straight up the other end as Lokonga spreads the play wide to Kabore. He stands up Burn and crosses back into the middle, but Dubravka races off his line to make a diving catch!

15:26

Goal Andros Darryl Townsend

15:25

SAVED!! The Magpies' corner is played short to Gordon, who whips a cross into the box from deep. Wilson loses his marker and gets his head to the ball, but his effort from point-blank range is brilliantly kept out by Kaminski and Bell clears it over the top!

15:24

BLOCKED!!! Gordon's cross from the left drops for Almiron, who lays the ball off to Guimaraes on the edge of the box. He side-foots a shot towards goal, but Osho bravely dives in the way of it to make the block and concede a corner!

15:22

Newcastle survived Luton's early onslaught and have been controlling possession well for the last few minutes, but they're yet to really carve out any clear-cut chances thanks to the Hatters' organised and resolute defending so far.

15:19

CHANCE!!! After having an initial shot deflected, Longstaff wins possession back and finds Miley arriving in the centre. His effort is blocked, as is Almiron's on the follow-up, and Wilson can't quite turn the loose ball goalwards from close range!!

15:17

The last league meeting between Luton and Newcastle was back in January 1993, a goalless draw in the old Division Two. The Hatters haven’t scored in their last five league games against the Magpies, since a 4-0 top-flight win in November 1987.

15:15

After a Luton corner comes to nothing, the Hatters apply huge pressure as Newcastle try to play out from the back and soon recover possession. Kabore links up with Townsend 25 yards from goal, but the ex-Magpie sends a woeful shot high, wide, and almost clears the stand behind the goal!

15:12

A speculative effort from Brown ricochets back into his path, and Doughty arrives on the outside. The wing-back whips a high, hanging cross towards the far post, but it's over the heads of everyone and goes out for a throw on the opposite touchline.

15:11

Adebayo drives forward before finding Doughty in support to his left. He crosses back towards the striker in the box, but Lascelles gets across him to head the ball clear.

15:09

Thunderous applause rings around Kenilworth Road throughout minute number five, as the crowd shows their support for Tom Lockyer, who wears the same shirt number.

15:08

Brown sets off on a run towards the box and lets fly from 20 yards, but this one's a much more comfortable save for Dubravka and the Magpies' keeper holds the ball!

15:07

SAVED!!! Bell skips around the outside of Trippier and enters the box before cutting back from the byline. His cross finds Brown, whose first-time shot at the near post is parried away from danger by a sprawling Dubravka!

15:05

CHANCE!!! Townsend's in-swinging cross bounces awkwardly in the Newcastle box, with Brown just inches away from getting on the end of it and Lascelles forced into an awkward clearance that sends the ball behind for the game's first corner!

15:04

This is only the second meeting between Luton and Newcastle in any competition this century, with the Magpies winning 3-1 in an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2018.

15:04

Guimaraes gets us underway in Bedfordshire, as he kicks the game off for Newcastle!

15:01

The teams head out onto the pitch amidst a packed-out Kenilworth Road, and there's no doubt whatosever that everyone behind the Hatters will have Tom Lockyer in their thoughts throughout what should be a thoroughly entertaining contest.

14:54

Another game, another injury setback for Newcastle, with Joelinton ruled out of this game after coming off with a knock against Fulham. Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley, who netted the opener at St. James’ Park that day, starts in his place, while Kieran Trippier replaces Tino Livramento at right-back.

14:50

Amari’I Bell wears the armband, and Gabriel Osho comes into the backline in place of Tom Lockyer for Luton, who was discharged from hospital earlier this week following his cardiac arrest. Elijah Adebayo’s third-minute goal got the Hatters off to a flying start against Bournemouth prior to the match being abandoned, and leads the line once more with Jacob Brown and former Newcastle winger Andros Townsend flanking him up front.

14:46

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Alex Murphy.

14:46

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon.

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Tahith Chong, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles.

14:46

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Gabriel Osho, Amari’I Bell; Issa Kabore, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Alfie Doughty; Andros Townsend, Jacob Brown; Elijah Adebayo.

14:41

Newcastle, meanwhile, are seventh in the table, recovering from two three-goal defeats to Tottenham and Everton by handing one out themselves against Fulham last time out. Eddie Howe’s Magpies have been displaced by West Ham’s victory over Manchester United in their corresponding fixture, but three points at Kenilworth Road will take the Toon back into sixth place, and just a point behind Spurs in fifth.

14:37

18th-placed Luton come into this game a week on from their last match, away at Bournemouth, being abandoned after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Rob Edwards’ side are five points behind Nottingham Forest on the wrong side of the trapdoor, and need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later if they’re to avoid being cut adrift.

14:33

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture at Kenilworth Road, as Luton Town host Newcastle United.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.