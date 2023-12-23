Luton Town vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo (Action Images via Reuters)

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Luton: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Kabore, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Brown, Adebayo. Subs: Andersen, Ogbene, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Giles.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Botman, Ritchie, Isak, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Darren England (South Yorkshire)

Luton Town FC 0 - 0 Newcastle United FC

15:15

After a Luton corner comes to nothing, the Hatters apply huge pressure as Newcastle try to play out from the back and soon recover possession. Kabore links up with Townsend 25 yards from goal, but the ex-Magpie sends a woeful shot high, wide, and almost clears the stand behind the goal!

15:12

A speculative effort from Brown ricochets back into his path, and Doughty arrives on the outside. The wing-back whips a high, hanging cross towards the far post, but it's over the heads of everyone and goes out for a throw on the opposite touchline.

15:11

Adebayo drives forward before finding Doughty in support to his left. He crosses back towards the striker in the box, but Lascelles gets across him to head the ball clear.

15:09

Thunderous applause rings around Kenilworth Road throughout minute number five, as the crowd shows their support for Tom Lockyer, who wears the same shirt number.

15:08

Brown sets off on a run towards the box and lets fly from 20 yards, but this one's a much more comfortable save for Dubravka and the Magpies' keeper holds the ball!

15:07

SAVED!!! Bell skips around the outside of Trippier and enters the box before cutting back from the byline. His cross finds Brown, whose first-time shot at the near post is parried away from danger by a sprawling Dubravka!

15:05

CHANCE!!! Townsend's in-swinging cross bounces awkwardly in the Newcastle box, with Brown just inches away from getting on the end of it and Lascelles forced into an awkward clearance that sends the ball behind for the game's first corner!

15:04

This is only the second meeting between Luton and Newcastle in any competition this century, with the Magpies winning 3-1 in an FA Cup third-round tie in January 2018.

15:04

Guimaraes gets us underway in Bedfordshire, as he kicks the game off for Newcastle!

15:01

The teams head out onto the pitch amidst a packed-out Kenilworth Road, and there's no doubt whatosever that everyone behind the Hatters will have Tom Lockyer in their thoughts throughout what should be a thoroughly entertaining contest.

14:54

Another game, another injury setback for Newcastle, with Joelinton ruled out of this game after coming off with a knock against Fulham. Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley, who netted the opener at St. James’ Park that day, starts in his place, while Kieran Trippier replaces Tino Livramento at right-back.

14:50

Amari’I Bell wears the armband, and Gabriel Osho comes into the backline in place of Tom Lockyer for Luton, who was discharged from hospital earlier this week following his cardiac arrest. Elijah Adebayo’s third-minute goal got the Hatters off to a flying start against Bournemouth prior to the match being abandoned, and leads the line once more with Jacob Brown and former Newcastle winger Andros Townsend flanking him up front.

14:46

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie, Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Alex Murphy.

14:46

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon.

14:46

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Tahith Chong, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles.

14:46

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Teden Mengi, Gabriel Osho, Amari’I Bell; Issa Kabore, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Alfie Doughty; Andros Townsend, Jacob Brown; Elijah Adebayo.

14:41

Newcastle, meanwhile, are seventh in the table, recovering from two three-goal defeats to Tottenham and Everton by handing one out themselves against Fulham last time out. Eddie Howe’s Magpies have been displaced by West Ham’s victory over Manchester United in their corresponding fixture, but three points at Kenilworth Road will take the Toon back into sixth place, and just a point behind Spurs in fifth.

14:37

18th-placed Luton come into this game a week on from their last match, away at Bournemouth, being abandoned after Hatters captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Rob Edwards’ side are five points behind Nottingham Forest on the wrong side of the trapdoor, and need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later if they’re to avoid being cut adrift.

14:33

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture at Kenilworth Road, as Luton Town host Newcastle United.

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.