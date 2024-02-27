Luton Town vs Manchester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight.

City won the FA Cup as part of their historic ‘treble’ last season and Pep Guardiola’s side are out to defend all three trophies this campaign. City face Manchester United in the derby this weekend, but before then take on Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The champions claimed a narrow win on their previous visit to Kenilworth Road earlier this season. Rob Edwards and his side have won admirers this season and have proved difficult to beat at home, but the Hatters have slipped into the bottom three in the league.

Follow updates from Luton vs Manchester City, below:

GOAL! Luton 1 (Jordan Clark 45) Man City 3

GOAL! Luton 0 Man City 3 (Erling Haaland 40, Hat-trick)

GOAL! Luton 0 Man City 2 (Erling Haaland 18)

GOAL! Luton 0 Man City 1 (Erling Haaland 3)

Luton XI: Krul, Mengi, Burke, Bell, Ogbene, Clark, Barkley, Doughty, Morris, Chong, Woodrow

Man City XI: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Matheus Luiz, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

Luton Town FC 1 - 3 Manchester City FC

21:10

Attempt saved. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

21:06

Second Half begins Luton Town 1, Manchester City 3.

20:50

First Half ends, Luton Town 1, Manchester City 3.

20:50

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:46

Goal! Luton Town 1, Manchester City 3. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

20:43

Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a fast break.

20:40

Offside, Luton Town. Carlton Morris is caught offside.

20:40

Substitution, Manchester City. Jérémy Doku replaces Jack Grealish.

20:40

Substitution, Luton Town. Joe Johnson replaces Amari'i Bell because of an injury.

20:38

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

20:36

Delay in match because of an injury Matheus Nunes (Manchester City).

20:36

Attempt missed. Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.

20:34

Offside, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow is caught offside.

20:31

Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

20:31

Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

20:31

Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a through ball.

20:28

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Kyle Walker.

20:28

Attempt missed. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

20:28

Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stones with a through ball.

20:26

Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

20:24

Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

20:23

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.

20:19

Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester City 2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.

20:18

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20:15

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20:11

Offside, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow is caught offside.

20:09

Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.

20:04

Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester City 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:01

First Half begins.

19:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:00

