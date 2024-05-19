Luton Town vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Luton Town FC 1 - 1 Fulham FC

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:49

Bassey brings down Ogbene and the referee points to the spot! VAR have checked if the winger was offside in the build-up, yet it's all good and Morris shall take!

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:49

Penalty Goal Carlton John Morris

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:45

Goal Adama Traoré Diarra

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:44

Doughty teases an excellently cross at Leno and the former Arsenal stopper isn't sure where it's going. He tips over for a corner.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:44

Morris fires wide right of the target with a speculative effort from jsut outside the box. Not far off, but Leno wasn't too worried.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:42

Iwobi and Lokonga continue this on-field duel here and the Belgian is fouled from behind.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:40

Doughty curls in the ball but Fulham clear after a botched Clark shot. After this, Kaminski comes out for a long ball and Wilson is deemed to have fouled the keeper as the ball was touched away from the Welshman.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:39

Hashioka deals with Traore brilliantly as the Spaniard just can't evade him on the left. In the next phase, Luton go forward and Bassey fouls Adebayo with a push in the back over on the right side.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:38

Traore stands up an excellent cross to the back post but while Jimenez gets the other side of Johnson, he heads into the right side-netting!

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:37

Yellow Card Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:37

Leno saves well from Adebayo! Clark slips in Adebayo as Luton fly in off the left. Ream is dancing on ice as the big man weaves his way through in the left-central channel, yet the striker fires it tamely at Leno's legs! What a let-off for Fulham, as the man who has five goals in his last five games would usually lap those chances up.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:35

CHONG SCORES! But no! It's offside! Ogbene cuts in from the right to strike on target at Leno. The German botches the simple low save, and Clark gets the rebound on the right to square to Chong to tap home easily. However, it seems the midfielder went for the ball a little too early, and it's pulled back for offside.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:32

We have another set-piece. This time for Fulham, Wilson curls the free-kick from the left to the back right where Jimenez lurks. His touch however, is poor and he can't keep it in on the byline.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:30

Doughty's corner from the left is cleared. Fulham react well, even when Adebayo's boisterous nature tempts a foul on the edge of the box, the pressure is absorbed well.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:28

Ogbene is fouled by Palhinha on the right. Doughty whips it in and Leno has to punch it behind! Perhaps that one got lost in the sun.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:27

Hashioka! Wrong guy in the right place! Doughty picks out the Japanese wing-back with no Fulham marker anywhere near. He fluffs his lines from six yards though and the visitors survive!

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:27

Clark goes close! Doughty plays over the free-kick and it's half-cleared by Fulham. Clark fires a half-volley and Bassey deflects it just round the left post!

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:24

Yellow Card Harrison James Reed

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:23

Fulham start with a throw in their half and nearly end with a goal! Robinson plays Iwobi in the centre and the Nigerian international who plays over Wilson with a superb ball. The Welshman's first touch is poor but he continues and nutmegs Doughty before getting on to his left to strike across Kaminski's goal! Just wide of the left post!

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:20

Unfortunately, Mengi's afternoon is over. Joe Johnson comes on for the injured defender. Looks like that left hamstring has gone.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:20

Doughty finds Clark in the box and Palhinha blocks excellently. In the next phase, Hashioka finds Morris with a fine curled pass from the right. From the six-yard box, Morris tries to dink Leno but the German makes a superb low reflex save!

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:18

Clark and Lokonga string a couple of passes together now. The latter tries to slide in Adebayo on the left, yet the pass is to strong and it's out for Leno to restart.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:17

Palhinha is fouled as the early patterns emerge. White possession, orange pressure. Luton could do with getting this under control.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:15

Jimenez slots in Tete down the right and Mengi tracks back excellently to usher him peacefully behind for a Kaminski goal-kick. Expertly done.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:12

Doughty clears the near-post delivery and Fulham reset in the next phase as Morris and Adebayo press from the front of Luton.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:12

Traore goes at Hashioka on the left-wing. The Japanese defender is wise to the Spaniard and it's blocked behind for a corner on that side. Reed will take.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:10

In the quiet early knockings here, how about a stat? Despite no team using fewer different players in the Premier League than Fulham this season (25), only Newcastle United (20) have had more different goalscorers than the Cottagers (17, excluding own goals).

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:10

The visitors get away with a bit of a late tackle on Lokonga and now swell at the edge of Luton's box. They can't beat the low block so far, as constant cross-field keep-ball shows the hosts are standing firm.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:07

Luton win it back with Osho as he cuts out a Fulham move forward well in the centre. Now the hosts look to get more a foot on the ball.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:07

Fulham have enjoyed the early possession here. Luton try to press, yet Adebayo fouls Ream.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:05

Fulham try to make early inroads down the left. Just feel as if they're feeling it out. Can Traore and Robinson cause Ogbene problems? He does well to cut out a ball from Iwobi.

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:03

This Premier League final day match-up is a-go...

Luton Town vs Fulham

16:03

The officials lead the players out on to the turf as this historic Bedfordshire ground is bathed in sun. The home fans are in fine voice, as they have been all term. Edwards applauds the orange masses as his side have exceded expectations to last to the final day. We have the toss here, and Fulham will get us underway. But first, Luton honour the life of Viv Busby who sadly passed away on the eighth of May.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:55

Today's referee is Matthew Donohue. 162 yellow cards and three red cards have been handed out by Donohue across his 35 games this season. Last weekend’s fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford was the first Donohue has refereed in the Premier League. Luton last had a game officiated by Donohue when they defeated Wigan Athletic in an Emirates FA Cup third round replay in January 2023. The assistant referees are Ian Hussin and Wade Smith. The fourth official today is John Busby.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:50

Following their 1-0 win in the reverse fixture, Fulham are looking to complete their first league double over Luton since the 1953-54 campaign. However, Luton look to end on a high. Since their return to the Football League in 2014, the Hatters have only lost their final league game in one of their nine seasons (W6 D2), going down 3-1 at QPR in 2020-21. Fulham haven’t won their final league game in any of the last six seasons (D1 L5), since beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in 2016-17.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:44

Fulham make six changes from the side who lost 4-0 at home to Manchester City last time out. Defender Issa Diop is suspended as a result of his red card against the defending champions. Tim Ream replaces him. Raul Jimenez starts in place of Rodrigo Muniz up front. Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson and Adama also come into the side. Timothy Castagne, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Muniz and Willian are on the bench.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:44

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Armando Broja, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Rodrigo Muniz, Willian, Tim Castagne.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:44

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Tim Ream, Kenny Tete; Joao Palhinha, Harrison Reed; Adama Traore, Alex Iwobi, Harry Wilson; Raul Jimenez.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:40

Rob Edwards makes three changes from his side that lost 3-1 away at West Ham last weekend. Defender Reece Burke is out with more Achilles pain. Ross Barkley also misses out, after he sustained a calf injury against the Hammers.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:40

LUTON SUBS: James Shea, Tim Krul, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, Andros Townsend, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:40

LUTON (3-4-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Daiki Hashioka; Alfie Doughty, Jordan Clark, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Chiedozie Ogbene; Tahith Chong, Elijah Adebayo; Carlton Morris.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:40

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to this live text commentary of Luton v Fulham in Premier League final day action. Aside from a miracle here at Kenilworth Road, and a heavy Nottingham Forest defeat away at Burnley, Luton are heading back to the Championship. The 18th-placed Hatters sit on 26 points and are three points behind Forest. However, they have a 12-goal deficit working against them. Fulham have practically been on the beach for the last several weeks, finishing up in 14th. Marco Silva will still undoubtedly want a strong final day showing from his group. Rob Edwards too, will be hoping his side can give a solid performance in front of a sold-out home crowd, regardless of the permutations.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Luton Town vs Fulham

15:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…