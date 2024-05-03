Luton Town vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Kenilworth Road, the home of Luton Town (Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Luton Town FC 0 - 1 Everton FC

20:25

Penalty Goal Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

20:24

The referee has been advised to check for a penalty as Branthwaite is hauled to the ground by Mengi. It's now being checked and VAR has ordered the referee to head to the monitor, and he's having a closer look at it. He's made his decision... PENALTY TO EVERTON!

20:23

Everton go close! A delivery comes into the box from McNeil and its palmed away by the goalkeeper. Harrison lays the rebound to the edge of the penalty area and Garner strikes it with his left, but Mengi makes a superb block to prevent a certain goal! The Toffees are growing into the game now.

20:21

Garner receives the ball outside of the penalty area and sends a dangerous cross into the box, but it's headed behind for a corner by Osho. McNeil heads over to take and he delivers to the back post, but Morris rises highest to head it away.

20:18

McNeil drives into the penalty area and he goes to ground appealing for a penalty, but the referee says no! The Everton supporters aren't happy, but it looked like he went down a little too easily.

20:16

Osho commits a foul on Calvert-Lewin as two go up for a header, and Everton will have a free-kick. It's played short and Harrison fires it into the feet of Calvert-Lewin, who wins his side a throw-in. Godfrey will take and the Toffees go back towards the own goal, remaining patient.

20:13

Luton have looked the more threatening since the game got under way, producing two shots. The Toffees are yet to test Kaminski between the sticks and have failed to touch the ball inside the opposition box so far.

20:09

Yellow Card James David Garner

20:09

Branthwaite plays a ball over the top of the defence, searching for McNeil, and the Everton winger chases it down into the corner. Burke looks to clear away from danger, but it cannons off McNeil and goes off the side of the pitch for a throw-in to the Hatters.

20:08

Luton play a long ball over the top and Chong is running onto it. Tarkowski looks to leave it for Pickford, but Chong manages to get there first and he darts past the goalkeeper, flinging himself to the ground! He's appealing for a penalty, but the referee says no and waves play on.

20:05

Everton win a free-kick just inside their own half, and Pickford is looking to send it long. He launches it into the penalty area and it's headed away by Adebayo, and the Toffees regain possession. Pickford goes long again, but the Hatters win it back and Barkley drives forward.

20:02

Lokonga gets the game under way for Luton at Kenilworth Road!

19:58

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

19:53

Meanwhile, Dyche has made just one alteration from Everton’s previous fixture, a 1-0 victory over Brentford. After missing their last game due to injury, Calvert-Lewin returns to the starting XI. He replaces Chermiti, who drops to the bench.

19:53

Edwards has made two changes from Luton’s defeat at Wolves last weekend. Adebayo, who hasn’t started since February, comes into the side. Onyedinma will also start, with Clark and Hashioka dropping to the bench.

19:42

EVERTON SUBS: Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Arnaut Danjuma, Joao Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Lewis Dobbin.

19:42

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

19:42

LUTON TOWN SUBS: James Shea, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Daiki Hashioka, Andros Townsend, Joe Johnson.

19:42

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fred Onyedinma; Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong; Elijah Adebayo.

19:37

Everton are simply playing for pride at Kenilworth Road knowing they are already safe from the threat of relegation. Sean Dyche’s side defeated Brentford 1-0 at home in their last league match, their third straight win, leaving them in 15th place on 36 points. The Toffees have scored 37 goals and conceded 48 through 35 matches. The Merseyside outfit haven’t conceded during that three-game run, but they have struggled on the road of late. Everton are winless in nine away Premier League games (D3 L6) since beating Burnley 2-0 in December. This is the Toffees’ first away match against Luton since a 1-0 win in the League Cup in October 2007, with Tim Cahill netting an extra-time winner.

19:37

Luton are in 18th place on 25 points, a point from safety with three matches remaining, meaning a win would take them out of the relegation zone. The Hatters were defeated 2-1 in their last Premier League match at Molineux Stadium against Wolves, extending their losing streak to three. Rob Edwards’ side have already beaten Everton twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup fourth round. As a league club, the Hatters last beat another team three times in one season in 1988-89 against West Ham. 42% of Luton’s Premier League goals this season have come in the final 15 minutes of games (76th minute onwards), the highest share of any side this term (20/48).

19:32

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Everton at Kenilworth Road!

19:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

19:00

