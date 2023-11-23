Luton Town vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Crystal Palace's attack could once again be whole, as Michael Olise is expected to make his long-awaited return to the starting lineup when the Eagles take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Olise, who was a breakout star with two goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season as a 21-year-old, missed the first three months of the campaign due to a hamstring injury but made his season debut from the bench before the recent international break. Simply retaining Olise's services was a massive win for Crystal Palace this summer as he signed a new long-term contract amid transfer rumors linking him to Manchester City and Chelsea. His play-making services are desperately needed to jumpstart Palace's season and bring Selhurst Park back to life, as Roy Hodgson's side never has any margin for error with 12 goals scored after 12 games.

Goals have been even harder to come by for newly promoted Luton, as Rob Edwards' side has scored just 10 in 12. The Hatters haven't won since picking up their only victory of the season on Sept. 30 (six games - 0W-2D-4L). Luton were perhaps the side which gained the most from Everton's 10-point deduction last week, moving from 18th to just outside the relegation zone as a result. But, the reality of life in the Premier League remains as harsh (and true) as ever: If you can't score goals, you will go down.

How to watch Luton Town vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday (Nov. 25)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium & Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Luton Town, injury news

OUT: Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Mads Andersen (hamstring), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Amari'i Bell (hamstring), Cauley Woodrow (calf), Alfie Doughty (knock), Chiedozie Ogbene (ankle)

Focus on Crystal Palace, injury news

OUT: James Tomkins (calf), Dean Henderson (thigh), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)