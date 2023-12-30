Luton v Chelsea LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League clash as Cole Palmer fires Blues ahead

(REUTERS)

Luton Town could temporarily move out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can upset Chelsea at Kenilworth Road today

Rob Edwards’ side made it back-to-back league wins with a crucial 3-2 away win against Sheffield United on Boxing Day and could now move out of the relegation zone if they beat the Blues in the lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will look to end the calendar year on a bright note as they go in search of successive wins for just the second time in the league this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side squeaked past Crystal Palace in midweek but will be looking to complete the league double over the Hatters, having beaten them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in August.

Luton vs Chelsea updates

Luton take on Chelsea in the Premier League, live on TNT Sports

The Hatters can climb out of the relegation zone with victory, while the Blues desperately want consistency

TEAM NEWS: Kabore returns to the Luton line-up as the only change

TEAM NEWS: Sterling and Nkunku only on the bench as Jackson and Broja start

Luton Town FC 0 - 1 Chelsea FC

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:59

Yellow Card Jacob Samuel Brown

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:58

Luton have another opportunity from a free-kick after Gusto upended Brown on the left-hand side. Doughty will look to deliver into the box once again. He whips it towards the back post, but Broja is there to header away. The Hatters regain possession, but they can't quite find a breakthrough.

WATCH: Cole Palmer fires Chelsea ahead

12:56 , Luke Baker

Here’s that Cole Palmer goal - a nice strike by the midfielder

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:54

Broja is down and looks in some discomfort. The medical team have rushed on to give him treatment. The Chelsea forward appears to be in a lot of pain, and Pochettino has sent some players out to warm up just in case.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:53

It's a half-chance for Luton. Kabore delivers into the penalty area and Silva looks to clear, but his header only flies up in the air towards Adebayo. He rises above his marker and heads towards goal, but he can't get enough power in the shot and Petrovic is there to regain possession.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:52

Broja steals the ball from Adebayo and carries it into the box on the left, before beating his marker and getting to the byline. He drills a delivery across the face of goal, but none of the Chelsea forwards have gambled and it evades everyone, allowing Luton to clear the ball from danger.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:51

Brown pounces on a loose ball deep inside the Chelsea half and drives towards the box, but Palmer brings him down just outside of the penalty area and Luton have a free-kick. Barkley and Doughty are standing over it. Barkley takes aim towards the far corner... but it's just over the bar and out for a goal-kick.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:48

It was a bright start from Luton who had the crowd on their side, but Chelsea showed the quality they have in their squad to pounce on a mistake from Edwards' men. The Hatters were sloppy at the back and Palmer made no mistake with a superb strike from just inside the box, leaving Kaminski with no chance.

GOAL! Luton 1-0 Chelsea (Cole Palmer 12’)

12:54 , Luke Baker

A lovely finish from Cole Palmer and Chelsea are 1-0 up, although it’s dismal defending from the Hatters.

Nicolas Jackson cuts in from the right but his shot is straight at Thomas Kaminski, who saves with his legs. As Luton then try to play the ball out, Issa Kabore’s pass is cut out by Palmer who rifles a shot into the far corner. Poor from the Hatters but a seventh Premier League goal of the season from Palmer.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:43

Goal Cole Jermaine Palmer

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:43

Chelsea are looking to play out from the back, but Luton aren't making it easy for the away side. Edwards' men are pressing high up the pitch, looking to win the ball back in advanced areas. The Kenilworth Road crowd are getting behind their players at every opportunity.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:41

Adebayo drifts out wide and receives the ball before standing up Gusto. He takes on the Chelsea defender and finds Brown inside the penalty area, but he can't quite get it under control and it rolls to Petrovic who can gather. It's been end-to-end stuff so far from the two teams at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:38

Chance! Madueke bursts down the right-hand side, looking to take on Doughty. He gets to the byline and cuts inside before finding Gallagher in the middle. The Chelsea midfielder strikes it towards the bottom corner, but Kaminski makes a smart stop with his feet. An early opportunity for the Blues, but it was saved well by the Luton goalkeeper.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:35

Madueke makes an early foul on Brown and Luton have an opportunity from a free-kick deep inside the Chelsea half. Doughty is standing over it and he looks to deliver towards the middle, but it's headed away by Disasi and Pochettino's side are able to clear the danger comfortably.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:33

Lokonga gets the game under way for Luton at Kenilworth Road!

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:32

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:24

Meanwhile, Pochettino has made four alterations from Chelsea’s victory over Roy Hodgson’s Palace. At the back, veteran defender Thiago Silva comes in for Benoit Badiashile, who misses out through injury. The Argentine manager has also reshuffled his attack, with Maatsen, Nkunku, and Mudryk out of the starting XI and onto the bench. Broja, Palmer, and Madueke come in.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:24

Edwards has made one change from his team’s 3-2 victory away to Sheffield United on Boxing Day. The Luton manager has looked to reward the majority of his starting XI for their efforts at Bramall Lane, but there is a change in one of the wing-back positions, with Kabore coming into the side and Giles dropping to the bench.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:20

CHELSEA SUBS: Raheem Sterling, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marcus Bettinelli, Christopher Nkunku, Ian Maatsen, Alfie Gilchrist, Lucas Bergstrom, Alex Matos.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:20

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Djordje Petrovic; Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Armando Broja.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:16

LUTON TOWN SUBS: Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Tahith Chong, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tim Krul, Ryan Giles.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:16

LUTON TOWN (3-4-2-1): Thomas Kaminski; Amari'i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi; Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Issa Kabore; Jacob Brown, Andros Townsend; Elijah Adebayo.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:11

Chelsea will be hoping to put an end to their disappointing run of form away from home having lost each of their last four Premier League away games, their longest losing run on the road since a run of five between October and December 2000. The Blues picked up a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the week through a last-minute penalty from Noni Madueke, which may have papered over the cracks of what was a lacklustre performance against a struggling side. A victory wouldn’t do a lot for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in terms of their league position, but it will be a huge confidence boost for the west London outfit to gain some momentum.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:07

Rob Edwards’ side have started to turn things around after a difficult opening few months of the season. Luton have won their last two Premier League games, as many as they did in their first 16 this campaign. They last won three consecutive top-flight matches in December 1991, the third game of which was against today’s opponents Chelsea. A win for the Hatters could see them climb out of the relegation zone and up to 15th place in the Premier League table, at least temporarily, with other sides playing later in the weekend.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:07

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town vs Chelsea

11:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Luton Town vs Chelsea

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.