Luton’s Tom Lockyer suffers on-field cardiac arrest in second incident this year

There was concern around the Vitality Stadium after Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on pitch in the second half - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Tom Lockyer suffered an on-pitch cardiac arrest after an hour of Luton’s match with Bournemouth as paramedics rushed to treat him on the Vitality Stadium pitch.

The game was abandoned shortly after with Lockyer taken to hospital.

The Luton captain fell to the ground away from play and both teams immediately beckoned for assistance. His club later confirmed the cardiac arrest: “[He] was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

Lockyer had also collapsed during Luton’s play-off final win over Coventry at Wembley in May and was treated for an atrial fibrillation. He watched from a hospital bed as his team-mates lifted the trophy.

Soon after the play-off final he was given the all-clear after undergoing minor heart surgery and has been one of the most consistent member of Rob Edwards’ side in Luton’s first Premier League season.

Players were led off the pitch as Lockyer was treated - Reuters/Paul Childs

The distressing scenes came on Saturday following the latest incident, with Edwards running on the pitch to usher players from both sides away from the 29 year-old and all of the playing and coaching staff then left the field completely with the public address system announcing that there would be a short break.

Club officials had come down to the technical area to console members of Luton’s backroom staff whilst both sets of supporters chanted the Wales international’s name. Burkina Faso international Kabore was seen praying on the turf.

Luton Town released an initial statement after the match, before the cardiac arrest was confirmed.

“We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital. We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards was clearly emotional after the game - PA/Steven Paston

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

“We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all.”

Q&A: Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch for second time

What happened to Lockyer during the play-off final?

The Luton Town captain ended up celebrating his team’s promotion to the Premier League in May from hospital after collapsing on the pitch within minutes of the start of the Championship play-off final against Coventry at Wembley.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher in the 12th minute and taken to hospital for tests, but his father, Steve, later posted a picture on Twitter of the defender celebrating Luton’s 6-5 win on penalties from his bed.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer (right) celebrates his team’s promotion to the Premier League from his hospital bed

Speaking this week, the Welsh international recalled what happened that day.

“I’m back-pedalling, and as I’m back-pedalling my head went really light-headed like nothing I’ve ever had before,” Lockyer told the Central Club Podcast.

“It’s like when you stand up real quick but worse and then my legs went like jelly almost instantly and I remember falling backwards and the next thing I know I woke up and there were paramedics all around me.

“I remember waking up from a dream, I couldn’t tell you what it was about, but I remember having a dream.”

At the time, Rob Edwards, the Luton manager, said: “I am just so thankful he is okay. Because that is all that matters. That’s why I wasn’t able to enjoy the celebrations at the end [until he knew].

“[At half-time] the staff were really good and made sure that they said to the players he was okay and he was speaking and we managed to calm everyone down. ‘Doing it for Locks’ – that was the message.”

What has happened to Lockyer since the play-off final?

Following the incident at Wembley, Lockyer had a minor heart operation to try and stop the issue reoccurring.

Lockyer told the BBC that there was no particular reason why he collapsed the first time around and that he was cleared medically to return to football.

“There’s not really any reason to say why that happened,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve been given the all-clear – it is what it is and I just want to draw a line under it now and move on.

Lockyer has been a big part of his side's Premier League campaign - Getty Images/Justin Tallis

“I’ve had my full heart checked and double checked with all the scans and tests they can do on a heart, and they’ve all come back positive.”

Lockyer has played in all of Luton’s Premier League matches this season and has also returned to international duty with Wales since the play-off final.

Are footballers more likely to deal with heart conditions?

What we do also know is that the biggest risk to any athlete below the age of 30 is sudden cardiac arrest, and usually a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which causes an abnormal heart rhythm.

This is often an inherited condition when the walls of the heart muscle thicken. The thickened muscle can disrupt the heart’s electrical system, leading to fast or irregular heartbeats, which can in term lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

Christian Eriksen and Fabrice Muamba both collapsed having had no previously known heart conditions. Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote died during a training session following a cardiac arrest in 2017 while Marc-Vivien Foé, Phil O’Donnell, Antonio Puerta, Miklos Feher and Samuel Okwaraji are among those professional players who have died during matches following heart attacks.

A study of British footballers aged 16 was conducted between 1996 and 2016 and delivered some quite alarming results. Out of 1,168 people, the study found that 42 had cardiac diseases that could cause sudden cardiac death, despite having presented with barely any symptoms prior to the test.

Thirty out of the 42 players had surgery or other treatment for their heart defect and were able to go back to playing football, but the other 12 stopped playing.

The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, calculated that the incidence of sudden cardiac death was 6.8 per 100,000 athletes. Most were due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathies that had not been detected on screening.

Indeed, more than 80 per cent of players with a potentially dangerous heart condition showed no signs of symptoms, while up to 20 per cent of players who are screened will still be given the all clear.