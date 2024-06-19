🚨 Luton Town manager Rob Edwards signs new contract

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has signed a new four-year contract with the club, keeping him at Kenilworth Road until 2028.

The news will come as a major boost to everyone connected to the Hatters, as the 41-year-old had been linked with other clubs following their relegation from the Premier League.

The former Watford manager took charge of Luton three months into the 2022/23 season and led them to promotion to the top flight for the first time in 30 years.

Speaking on his new contract and his time at the club to date, Edwards said: “it’s been the been the best 18 months of my professional career, we’ve had so much fun.”