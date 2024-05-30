Luton Town and Leicester City interested in Antwerp teenager

Voetbalkrant are reporting that Luton Town and Leicester city are interested in signing Pierre Dwomoh from Antwerp. The 19-year-old midfielder spent the last season on loan at now relegated RWDM, where he certainly impressed despite the side struggling during the season. Dwomoh has been widely regarded as a huge talent in Belgian football, but he has so far struggled to find a permanent home. Despite being just a teenager, he has already played for four clubs.

After coming through the youth systems at both Mechelen and Anderlecht, he joined Genk in 2019. The midfielder made his debut for the club but then moved to Antwerp in 2021 for around €2m. Since then he has spent time on loan at Braga, Oostende and RWDM. He never made a first team appearance in Portugal, but managed to play eight games for Oostende during the second half of the season and 33 games for RWDM, scoring twice and providing one assist. Both Oostende and RWDM were relegated during his times with the club, although this can hardly be attributed to the performances of Dwomoh during his times at both.

Dwomoh has an option on his current Antwerp contract for another year, and the side are expected to exercise the option in order to sell him. If he does move to either Luton or Leicester, he will leave Antwerp having made 14 appearances and providing one assist.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson