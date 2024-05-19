Luton Town 2-4 Fulham: What Edwards said

Luton boss Rob Edwards has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the Hatters were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season: "We are a special club. We have got unique support - we have had that all season long. Everyone that has travelled has shown their best.

"We have given our best this year and ultimately we have just come up short, I know that. If one game could almost tell a season's story, that would be today.

"We showed really good moments, created chances, didn't take them, conceded from a mistake, then were punished with a brilliant finish, equalised and then conceded straight after.

"We got back into the game again at 3-2 and then conceded a quick counter-attack from a throw-in that we got in their final third.

"Full of endeavour, some really good quality at times as well, but just a little bit too fragile."

On the spirit of his players: "They have shown that all season long. We have scored a lot of goals this year. We have been good to watch. We have been involved in loads of great games, but we have conceded too many.

"That balance is something that we have got to try to address and we know where we need to keep improving.

"We have changed and evolved so much. There is a lot of good stuff we can take away to attack the Championship next season."

"We work hard, we give absolutely everything, we just have to be us - go and be Luton."

Speaking to the wider media, Edwards added: "We did our all. There are reasons for it [relegation] and I think, in the end, we were just a little bit thin.

"We missed him [Tom Lockyer] and we missed a number of other players as well. The job almost became impossible. When you have eight, nine, 10, 12, 13 players missing - it becomes too much.

"I understand why we were the favourites to go down and, ultimately, people were right."