Luton to survive? Forest to go down?

[Reuters]

Luton Town are going to stay up and Nottingham Forest are "in a mess".

That is the view of ESPN's senior writer Mark Ogden after watching this weekend's Premier League fixtures unfold.

A late winner from Carlton Morris against Bournemouth on Saturday drew the Hatters level with Forest on the edge of the relegation zone with just six games to go and, despite a promising performance at Spurs on Sunday, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were defeated.

"I have backed Luton to stay up, so I think Forest will get relegated," Ogden said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"There just seems to be a nervousness in how they are playing and in the way they approach games. It might be because they went through it last season and know how edgy it can be. They got away with last year but now there is a different vibe.

"As for Luton, this is almost a free hit with no pressure or expectancy. They have a spirit about them."

Ex-West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker agreed, praising the tenacity and mindset Luton have showed all season.

"There are no nerves and they just stick to their principles," he said. "They are getting results and believe in what they are doing.

"For Forest, the last thing they need is to keep conceding goals. They did not kill Tottenham off on Sunday either and they were punished."

