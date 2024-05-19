Advertisement

Luton relegated from Premier League after one season

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Luton Town manager Rob Edwards applauds the fans ahead of the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    1/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Luton Town manager Rob Edwards applauds the fans ahead of the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Luton Town's Alfie Doughty celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    2/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Luton Town's Alfie Doughty celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Luton Town's Carlton Morris has a a shot saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    3/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Luton Town's Carlton Morris has a a shot saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Luton Town's Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fulham's Alex Iwobi clash during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    4/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Luton Town's Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fulham's Alex Iwobi clash during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Luton Town's Alfie Doughty, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    5/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Luton Town's Alfie Doughty, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Luton Town's Carlton Morris scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    6/6

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Luton Town's Carlton Morris scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards applauds the fans ahead of the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Luton Town's Alfie Doughty celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Luton Town's Carlton Morris has a a shot saved by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Luton Town's Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fulham's Alex Iwobi clash during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Luton Town's Alfie Doughty, right, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Luton Town's Carlton Morris scores their side's first goal of the game from a penalty during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Fulham at Kenilworth Road, Luton, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton has been relegated after just one season in the Premier League.

The team lost 4-2 at home to Fulham on the final day of the season on Sunday and joins Sheffield United and Burnley in going down to the second-tier Championship.

Luton needed to beat Fulham and for Nottingham Forest, which began the day in fourth-to-last place, to lose at Burnley. There also needed to be a 12-goal swing in goal difference in Luton's favor. Forest wound up winning 2-1.

It means all three teams who were promoted have been relegated immediately

Last season, all three promoted teams staved off relegation for the first time since 2018.

It was Luton's first year in the top flight since the 1991-92 campaign — the last season before the Premier League was founded.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer