Luton relegated from Premier League after one season

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton has been relegated after just one season in the Premier League.

The team lost 4-2 at home to Fulham on the final day of the season on Sunday and joins Sheffield United and Burnley in going down to the second-tier Championship.

Luton needed to beat Fulham and for Nottingham Forest, which began the day in fourth-to-last place, to lose at Burnley. There also needed to be a 12-goal swing in goal difference in Luton's favor. Forest wound up winning 2-1.

It means all three teams who were promoted have been relegated immediately

Last season, all three promoted teams staved off relegation for the first time since 2018.

It was Luton's first year in the top flight since the 1991-92 campaign — the last season before the Premier League was founded.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer