Bournemouth vs Luton abandoned after Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch

AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town - Premier League

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed to the ground during their game at Bournemouth on Saturday as the game was abandoned.

Lockyer, 29, was seen falling to the floor face first with nobody else around him. Luton boss Rob Edwards then rushed onto the pitch to try and drag his players away from the scene as the medical team worked on Lockyer.

Initially the game was suspended and it was then announced it had been abandoned as players and staff from both teams went back out to the pitch to applaud the fans.

What is the latest?

Via our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Tom Lockyer was said to be "alert and responsive" in the latest update.

The game was suspended with less than 60 minutes on the clock and the score 1-1, as attention was given to Tom Lockyer on the pitch as fans in the stand chanted his name. Lockyer was then carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

After another 30 minutes or so the Premier League then announced that the game had been abandoned.

Lockyer, a Wales international, also collapsed during the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May 2023, as Luton beat Coventry City to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history. Lockyer has been an inspirational leader in their rise to the top-flight.

