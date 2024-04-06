Luton boosts EPL survival hopes with comeback win over Bournemouth

LUTON, England (AP) — Carlton Morris' 90th-minute goal gave relegation-threatened Luton a badly needed 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Morris scored from close range off Cauley Woodrow's cross to complete the comeback victory at Kenilworth Road after Jordan Clark equalized with the first league goal of his career.

Luton snapped a 10-game winless run and moved level on points with 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, which plays at Tottenham on Sunday. The Hatters remain in the drop zone, though, on goal difference.

Marcus Tavernier scored for the visitors in the 52nd minute after hitting the post in the first half. Clark tied it in the 73rd.

The loss snapped Bournemouth's three-game winning streak. The recent hot streak gave the mid-table Cherries hope of landing a European spot.

Justin Kluivert also hit the post for Bournemouth in the first half.

It's Luton's first win since Jan. 30. Last month, the Hatters blew a 3-0 lead and lost 4-3 at Bournemouth.

Luton has six games remaining and plays at Manchester City next Saturday.

The Cherries have seven left and will host Manchester United in a week.

