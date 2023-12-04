Lutheran West vs. Brush boys basketball: Arcs unable to overcome third quarter rut, fall 57-53 to Longhorns

Dec. 3—For three quarters, Brush stayed with Lutheran West in the Great Lakes Classic on Dec. 3. But a hiccup in the third quarter was too much for the Arcs to overcome.

Down by three at intermission, the Arcs gave up 21 points in the third and trailed by 13 going to the fourth. Some smart shooting and forced turnovers got the game within a possession as Brush rallied.

But the Longhorns held firm and came up clutch at the free-throw line late for the 59-53 victory.

Brush fell to 0-1 to start the season.

The teams traded blows at the beginning of the game, and neither was able to pull away.

A big contributor was the Arcs' ability to get extra looks on possessions and limit those same chances for the Longhorns. But in the third, the script was flipped.

Brush coach Chet Mason was excited to see the Arcs lead early. Mason wants to see how his team stacks up against the best, and they held their own against the Longhorns.

"We went against a really good team and are very well-coached," Mason said. "I always want us to have a challenge against who we start the season with. A couple things happened at the end of the second, they hit that 3 at the buzzer and that carried over into the third."

Lutheran West was guided by the shooting of Tino Yli-Junnila with his 17 points. It was a mixed bag of support from Derek Fairley with nine points while Jayson Levis, Dendyll Compton and Matthew Meyer all had eight.

That scoring diversity was a challenge for Brush to contain. With a bevy of options, Lutheran West generated points no matter the defense thrown at them and amassed a double-digit lead.

As the fourth quarter began, Brush tried to start the flames of a comeback. A pair of 3s from Darryl Bush and one from Kaleb Burge had Brush down four late.

But four made free throws from Yli-Junnila down the stretch nullified those chances.

The Arcs saw Arnell Edmonds lead the way with 14 points, followed by Burge (11 points) and Bush (10 points).

The effort that Mason saw at the end of the game however is what stuck out to him. This is a team that sees a lot of new names in new situations and to be able to recover from a deficit like that against the defending Division II state runner-up is a huge step for the Arcs.

"Early on, experience is the best teacher," Mason said. "We bumped our head a little bit but were able to fight back. That showed me what type of team this is going to be. We're going to be a force to be reckoned with."

Brush aims to rally with its home opener against Euclid on Dec. 5.