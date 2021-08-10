Lutheran Social Service seeks Foster Grandparent volunteers

Aug. 10—Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is seeking volunteers for its Foster Grandparent service, in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors, to offer guidance and encouragement to youth in the community.

"Foster Grandparent volunteers are older adults who traditionally offer one-on-one mentoring in the classroom and other settings to children and youth who may be experiencing academic or social challenges," a release said. "Their presence and reassurance can help young people improve self-esteem, social and emotional development, literacy and math skills."

LSS is currently seeking volunteers ages 55 years or older in Beltrami, Clearwater and Hubbard counties, who can commit to at least 10 hours per week. The Foster Grandparent service offers volunteers an hourly stipend, a chance to stay connected, and an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people.

In 2019, 273 Foster Grandparents spent nearly 163,350 hours supporting children at 142 schools and other sites throughout the state. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the service was provided virtually over the past year.

LSS of Minnesota plans to resume in-person volunteering for the upcoming school year, but there's still an opportunity to volunteer remotely with partner sites that offer remote learning, the release said.

More than 15 hours of training is provided and there are a limited number of iPads to loan volunteers who don't have access to technology for remote volunteering.

"The children are wonderful, and it is great to see their joy when they succeed," shared Carol Barsness, a Foster Grandparent volunteer. "A parent wrote me a letter after the school year ended and shared that their child thought of me as his own grandma. I was able to provide emotional support for him."

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to volunteer; I feel appreciated, it helps me stay active and keeps my mind sharp," Barsness said. "I feel so much love for the children and it is rewarding to support teachers who see the value in my volunteering."

LSS of Minnesota conducts background checks to ensure safety. Volunteers from various cultures, backgrounds, traditions and stages in life are welcomed to inquire, the release said.

Those interested in becoming a Foster Grandparent can call (888) 205-3770 or visit lssmn.org/fgvolunteer.