Luther Maddy football camp makes it way back to Lynchburg for 6th year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Former Virginia Tech football player Luther Maddy is bring back his youth football camp to the Hill City. The 6th annual Luther Maddy youth football camp is coming to Lynchburg’s City Stadium on July 20th.

“It is funny it just started off at FYAA over in forest of 811 and Thomas Jefferson Road but we’ve been doing it here at City Stadium the last few years and it’s been it’s been a great location for us,” said Luther Maddy.

For Luther Maddy his camp is different from other camps in that he wants the campers to have fun, but he is pushing for his camper to have one key thing in mind.

“But I do wanna make it to where my camps have been very competitive so I will say that and I told her parents all upfront like it’s gonna be a hot day,” said Maddy.

“I’m gonna be a very competitive day so we try to do is drills toward, competitive situations rather their race each other or who’s the first to get the point a to point B first or something like that thing when you get into the real world is gonna be competitive to make choices,” Maddy added.

Overall says he wouldn’t be able to have a successful full camp without the instructors, most of which are former college and high school athletes. Maddy also credits his volunteers and sponsors.

“But a lot that goes on behind the scenes right so in terms of food sponsors they equipment the giveaways are giving away Virginia Tech, Virginia Tech football tickets this year so big shout out to them being able to provide those tickets to us to get to a lucky kids at the football camp this year so behind the scenes I’ll try to make it as smooth as possible not as is our six year is pretty much nice and smoothly at this point is kind of blown off a checklist but a lot goes into it, but I can’t do it. My volunteers are a really big, huge part of this football camp.”

At the end of the day, Maddy has a lot of pride in giving back to the youth and the community.

“It means a lot cause I’ve been in their shoes at some point right at one point I was in middle school elementary school and I remember going to a similar camp back in south Florida, Delray Beach, Florida, which is round from originally in regards that look like me from the same area that show me like this can actually be done if you put in the work and he kind of just do what needs to be done in the classroom and on the football field so able to do this and let spread with lotta great athletes, great supporters, great parents and guardians out there pushing their case involved with sports. It means the world to me quite honestly.”

The Luther Maddy youth football camp will take place on July 20th from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lynchburg’s City Stadium. The ages range from 6-13 and the camp is free as food and a t-shirt will be provided.

To register for the camp, go to www.themadassist.com by July 3rd.

