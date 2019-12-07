Lutete leads Mass.-Lowell over St. Francis (NY) 94-63

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Christian Lutete had 25 points as UMass Lowell rolled past St. Francis (NY) 94-63 on Saturday.

Freshman Ron Mitchell scored a career-high 19 points off the bench for UMass Lowell (5-6). Jordyn Owens added 18 points and Obadiah Noel had 14 points for the River Hawks.

The 94 points were a season high for UMass Lowell, which shot 59% from the field.

The River Hawks scored the first seven points and never gave up the lead. Still, St. Francis was within three points, 53-50, with 14:11 remaining in the second half before the River Hawks took control with a 17-4 run.

Deniz Celen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (3-6).

UMass Lowell plays at NJIT on Wednesday. St. Francis plays Presbyterian at home on Tuesday.

