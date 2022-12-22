Lupe Fiasco to perform at Bears-Bills halftime show on Christmas Eve

Lupe Fiasco to perform at Bears-Bills halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have announced Grammy award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco will take Soldier Field at halftime for the Christmas Eve matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chicago-born rapper is set to perform as a part of the holiday celebration on Saturday, which is forecasted to be one of the coldest games in Bears' history.

The Bears said that despite the bone-chilling temperatures, the show must go on.

The Bears’ week 16 game against the Bills is scheduled for a 12 p.m. kickoff.

