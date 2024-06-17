Lunin's day goes from bad to worse as Romania rack up the goals 😲

Having only won a single game in their European Championships history, it is safe to say Romania are in dreamland right now as they have taken a 3-0 lead against Ukraine.





First, Andriy Lunin's day went from bad to worse with another error allowing Romania to double their lead in the 53rd minute. Răzvan Marin's first-time shot was well hit but the Real Madrid keeper really should have dealt with rather than letting it sqiurm under his body.

With their tails well and truly up and Ukraine looking extremely shaky at the back, it was 3-0 just four minutes later.

57’—Romania 3-0 Ukraine



Romania are closing in on their second-ever win at a Euros 💛 pic.twitter.com/w8irOk5X48 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 17, 2024

Dennis Man, who assisted his side's first goal, was again involved, slotting the ball across the box for Denis Drăguș to tap into an empty net from close range.

For a side that didn't score in either of their warm up games, Romania have saved their best for the biggest stage.