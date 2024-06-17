Lunin apologises after errors cost Ukraine, issues Real Madrid future update

Real Madrid and Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin faced a tough game during his team’s 0-3 loss to Romania at Euro 2024, making two major mistakes that led to goals.

The first mistake was not entirely Lunin’s fault. His teammate, Mykola Matvienko, gave him a poor pass and when he tried to clear the ball, it went straight to Dennis Man, who then assisted Nicolae Stanciu in scoring.

Lunin also struggled with Romania’s second goal. Razvan Marin scored in the 53rd minute, with Man again playing a key role by setting up the goal. Marin’s shot beat Lunin, making the score 2-0 in favour of Romania.

This was a disappointing start to the Eurocup for Lunin, who had been a hero for Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City due to his impressive performances in goal.

He had a strong season at Real Madrid, filling in for Thibaut Courtois during his injury. However, Courtois returned for the last league games of the season, pushing Lunin back to the bench.

Andriy Lunin made two blunders against Romania. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

After the match against Romania, Lunin admitted his mistakes and apologised to his teammates. He acknowledged that his errors made the game more difficult for Ukraine.

“I apologise to my teammates, my mistake complicated the game. All I can say is sorry and get back up for the next game,” said the keeper (h/t COPE).

What does the future hold for Lunin?

When asked about his future at Real Madrid, Lunin expressed his desire to stay with the team but did not completely rule out the possibility of leaving.

“Do I want to stay at Real Madrid? Let’s see, in life you never know, but obviously yes,” he said.

It must be noted that there has been a lot of speculation about Lunin’s future at the club. Reports suggest he was disappointed when Carlo Ancelotti chose not to play him in the Champions League final, a decision Lunin had anticipated but hoped would go differently.

With Courtois back in action, Lunin’s chances of being the main goalkeeper have significantly decreased and this situation has led Lunin to consider his future, as he wants more opportunities to play regularly.