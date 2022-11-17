Lundy, Pickett each score 20, Penn State beats Furman 73-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett each scored 20 points and Penn State beat Furman 73-68 on Thursday to open the Charleston Classic.

Pickett made his first seven shots of the game, the last on a 3-pointer to give Penn State a 19-point lead early in the second half. But the Nittany Lions went scoreless for nearly five minutes during Furman's 10-0 run later in the half.

Andrew Funk ended Penn State's scoring drought by beating the shot clock on a 3-pointer for a 66-59 lead with 4:24 left, and he added another 3 at 2:26 to make it 69-63.

Tyrese Hughey sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to pull Furman within 69-68, but Lundy answered at the other end on a baseline jumper for a three-point lead. Mike Bothwell had two 3-pointers rattle out in the final minute for Furman and Lundy secured a defensive rebound before getting fouled and making free two throws with six seconds left.

Pickett also had seven assists and Lundy had seven rebounds for Penn State (4-0). Funk was 2 for 10 and finished with six points.

Bothwell led Furman (2-1) with 26 points and Hughey had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

---

