Lundstram reveals Barisic and Yilmaz roles in Trabzonspor move

John Lundstram has revealed he has Borna Barisic to thank for his move to Trabzonspor from Rangers as the pair arrived together in Turkey after coming to the end of their Ibrox contracts.

Lundstram, who spent three seasons in Glasgow, admitted they both found it "a bit overwhelming seeing so many people here" to greet them at the airport as they were mobbed by fans and media.

Asked how the move came about, the 30-year-old English midfielder told A Spor: "I have Borna to thank. When he got the call about Trabzonspor, he also said the manager really likes me and the club would like to sign me.

"So I went home to speak to my wife and called my agent very fast to say let's go."

Lundstram also revealed he is "so excited to get started" having spoken to Rangers' Turkish left-back, Ridvan Yilmaz, about the country and the club.

"I'm a very good friend with Ridvan Yilmaz, so we spoke a lot about Turkey even before the interest from Trabzonspor," he said. "I wanted to know about the culture, about Besiktas and what the fans are like, because I hear that you guys are quite crazy.

"And, when I heard from Trabzonspor, I asked Ridvan and he said I'd love the club. So I was very comfortable with the decision."

Croatia cap Barisic had found himself behind Yilmaz in the Ibrox pecking order at left-back in the latter months of his six years at Ibrox and said he was "very excited" by the new challenge.

"The transfer process in my case was very easy," the 31-year-old said. "I really wanted to come here when the manager told me he wanted me, so we made a deal in two or three days."

Barisic also released a statement on Instagram thanking his Rangers team-mates, staff and fans, saying he will always support the Scottish Premiership club.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially to something that means much to you like Rangers FC means to me and my family," he added. "I made friends and memories for life."