Lundstram, Jack & Barisic among Rangers departures

John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and John McLaughlin will leave Rangers following the expiry of their contracts, the club has announced.

Manager Philippe Clement has stressed the need for a rebuild at Ibrox this summer after falling short to rivals Celtic in the league and Scottish Cup, despite lifting the League Cup.

The quintet have a combined 23 seasons at Ibrox, while Barisic, Jack, Roofe and McLaughlin won the title under Steven Gerrard in season 2020-21.

A club statement said: "All five players have represented Rangers with commitment and dedication over a number of years.

"All five leave as Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners with Rangers in recent years.

"Everyone at Ibrox and Rangers’ Training Centre thanks the departing players for their time at the club and wish them all the very best for their future careers."

Lundstram, 30, made 52 appearances this season, scoring twice, with Clement saying in late March he was "totally confident" the midfielder would agree new terms.

Croatia left-back Barisic, who signed in 2018, was limited to 15 Premiership starts in this campaign.

Injuries have blighted Roofe and Jack of late, although the latter is included in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

McLaughlin, 36, last played on 4 February 2023.