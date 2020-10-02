Lundqvist may join crowded list of UFA goalies

The NHL off-season officially began after the Tampa Bay Lightning were crowned Stanley Cup champions on Monday following a Game 6 victory over the Dallas Stars. The buyout window opened last Friday and on Wednesday the New York Rangers dethroned King Henrik when the team bought out the final season of his seven-year contract.

Henrik Lundqvist has a career record of 459-310-96 to go with a 2.43 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He ranks sixth in NHL history in wins (459), seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games (887), ninth in time on ice (51,818) and 16th in shutouts (64). He also holds over 50 franchise records for the Rangers, including all-time records for wins, appearances by a goaltender, shutouts, save percentage (minimum 75 appearances), playoff appearances (by either a skater or goaltender - 130), playoff wins (61), playoff shutouts (10), and postseason save percentage (minimum 10 appearances - .921).

The Rangers and Lundqvist agreed to part ways after a 15-year relationship, as the team is ready to move on with Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev as the goaltenders. Lundqvist hasn’t decided what comes next yet, but if he decides to continue his career then he will join a crowded class of netminders as unrestricted free agents.

Braden Holtby, Corey Crawford, Anton Khudobin, Jacob Markstrom, Craig Anderson, Thomas Greiss, Cam Talbot, Brian Elliott, Mike Smith, Jimmy Howard and possibly Robin Lehner are pending UFAs. Lehner reportedly has a deal in place with Vegas, but nothing official has been announced yet, while Markstrom, Holtby, Crawford, Elliott and Smith could end up returning to their 2019-20 teams as well. Still, there are plenty of netminders who will be free to talk to other teams on Oct. 9 when the free-agent market opens if nothing is settled beforehand.

Additionally, there have been plenty of rumors and reports that Matt Murray, Frederik Andersen, Marc-Andre Fleury, Darcy Kuemper, Joonas Korpisalo, Elvis Merzlikins, Devan Dubnyk, Alex Stalock, Tristan Jarry, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer have been mentioned as possible trade candidates. There could be a league-wide game of musical chairs for goalies this off-season and it’s anyone’s guess who will end up where by the time the music stops. There could be very little movement or plenty of changes in the crease for next season.

Trade talks are bound to intensify ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft, which has served as an off-season version of the trade deadline in the past. Matt Dumba, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Josh Anderson, Patrik Laine, Kyle Palmieri and Phil Kessel are some intriguing potential pickups of the non-goalie variety for teams looking to shake things up or fill potential holes in lineups prior to the 2020-21 campaign. Round 1 of the NHL Entry Draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Rounds 2-7 will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

We will have plenty of coverage on the Draft and Free Agency next week.