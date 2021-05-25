Lumen Field could be at full capacity for Seahawks games in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After an unprecedented season like never before due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is preparing for fans to return for the 2021 season.

NFL.com’s Judy Battista reported Tuesday that all NFL presidents, except for two teams, have received approval to return to full capacity for the start of the preseason. Battista adds that those two teams are the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

This is excellent news for Seahawks fans, who were unable to attend a game in person at Lumen Field due to the conditions and COVID-19 cases in the state. Seattle was one of few teams without spectators in the stands all season long.

Without the 12th man, the Seahawks were still 7-1 at home.

A lot has changed since then. The Seattle Storm welcomed back 2,000 fans to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, and added vaccinated sections. The Seattle Sounders recently opened fully designated sections inside Lumen Field to those who have been fully vaccinated. Those who sit in the vaccinated sections do not have to wear a mask. The team has currently been permitted to have 7,000 fans.

T-Mobile Park recent dropped its mask requirement for Mariners fans that are fully vaccinated. As of now, the Ms are allowed 14,000 fans, as long as 5,000 of them are fully vaccinated.

To add more excitement to the news, NFL’s Peter O’Reilly added that training camps can also have fans in attendance.

Each year, the Seahawks open training camp to fans at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center toward the end of July and into early August. Last year, training camp went virtual with fans tuning in from their TVs and phones.