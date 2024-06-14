Lumen Christi girls soccer wins program’s first state championship in PK thriller

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Lumen Christi girls soccer team defeated Kalamazoo Christian 2-1 in penalty kicks on Friday afternoon to claim the program’s first ever state championship.

The Titans were making their first trip to the state championship game since a runner-up finish in 2000 while the Comets were the defending Div. 4 State Champions.

Jackson Lumen Christi got the scoring started early. Less than four minutes into the game, Paityn Petito played a through ball to Codi Ruge, who fired a shot into the back of the net.

The 1-0 score held until the early stages of the second half when Kalamazoo Christian’s Ari Allen scored to tie things up.

The Titans were in familiar territory as the score remained tied late in regulation. In the state semifinals earlier this week, Lumen Christi was in a 1-1 game late before scoring twice in the last two and a half minutes of regulation to win.

In the state championship, the team again showed poise under pressure. Senior goalkeeper Izzy Ermatinger came up with several huge saves late in regulation and throughout the two overtime periods, including making a diving stop with just 12 seconds to play in the second overtime.

“I just kind of took some deep breaths and I knew everything was going to be okay,” Ermatinger said of making the save and then having to get ready for the penalty kick shootout.

Her clutch play continued in the shootout as the Titans had Ermatinger take the first penalty kick attempt and she calmly stepped up to the spot and placed it perfectly into the top left corner. Then, she took her place in net and stuffed three of the Comets’ first four attempts to secure the state championship.

Ermatinger said competing in a penalty kick shootout to win a state championship is something she’s always dreamed about as a goalkeeper, and her head coach beamed with pride for her senior goalie after the game.

“She absolutely played out of her mind,” said head coach Blake Newman-Gillig. “We’ve seen Izzy make saves like that all year, against really hard teams all year. So we know that she plays like that all the time. Our score lines don’t always say that but when you’re fielding 20 shots and only let three in, that’s a pretty good day right? But yeah, she played out of her mind [today]. She’s an amazing keeper and we’re going to miss her next year for sure.”

Ermatinger and fellow senior teammates Brooke Lefere and Grace Melville cap off their careers as state champions, but the Titans will also return 14 players next season as they look to defend their title.

“This is huge,” said Newman-Gillig. “I mean, think about this sophomore class is going to come back as juniors having played all the way through to a state final. That’s so big for us for what we’re trying to do here in building this program back up a little bit. We want to be competitive at the state level every single year and so that [experience] is going to be huge.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.