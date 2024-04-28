Lumb's debut double helps Leeds beat Hull

Betfred Super League

Hull FC (6) 12

Tries: Smith, Martin Goals: Charles 2

Leeds (12) 18

Tries: Lumb 2, Smith Goals: Martin 3

Teenager Riley Lumb scored two tries on his debut as Leeds Rhinos edged to a nervy win over Hull.

Morgan Smith’s score gave Hull an early lead, but a brace from 19-year-old Lumb put Leeds 12-6 up at the break.

Cam Smith extended the Rhinos advantage, but Lewis Martin hit back immediately as Leeds took a six-point lead into the final quarter.

Hull pounded away at the visitors' line, forcing a series of errors, but Rohan Smith's side hung on to secure a fourth straight win at the MKM Stadium.

More to follow.

Hull FC: Walker, Martin, Chamberlain, Sutcliffe, Tindall, Smith, Charles, Ese'ese, Houghton, Brown, Lane, Sao, Cator.

Interchanges: Aydin, Gardiner, Moy, Pele.

Leeds: Miller, Lumb, Momirovski, Martin, Roberts, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Goudemand, Smith.

Interchanges: Lisone, O'Connor, Ruan, Edgell.

Referee: Liam Rush.