Lumb's debut double helps Leeds beat Hull
Betfred Super League
Hull FC (6) 12
Tries: Smith, Martin Goals: Charles 2
Leeds (12) 18
Tries: Lumb 2, Smith Goals: Martin 3
Teenager Riley Lumb scored two tries on his debut as Leeds Rhinos edged to a nervy win over Hull.
Morgan Smith’s score gave Hull an early lead, but a brace from 19-year-old Lumb put Leeds 12-6 up at the break.
Cam Smith extended the Rhinos advantage, but Lewis Martin hit back immediately as Leeds took a six-point lead into the final quarter.
Hull pounded away at the visitors' line, forcing a series of errors, but Rohan Smith's side hung on to secure a fourth straight win at the MKM Stadium.
More to follow.
Hull FC: Walker, Martin, Chamberlain, Sutcliffe, Tindall, Smith, Charles, Ese'ese, Houghton, Brown, Lane, Sao, Cator.
Interchanges: Aydin, Gardiner, Moy, Pele.
Leeds: Miller, Lumb, Momirovski, Martin, Roberts, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Goudemand, Smith.
Interchanges: Lisone, O'Connor, Ruan, Edgell.
Referee: Liam Rush.