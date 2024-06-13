Lumberkings sweep Bees at home

Jun. 12—The Burlington Bees nearly finagled a split in Wednesday night's doubleheader at NelsonCorp Field.

After the Clinton LumberKings won the first game, 6-3, and took a 6-2 lead into the sixth inning of the nightcap, the Bees rallied, with the help of three wild pitches to tie the game.

Burlington pitching looked to cruise through the bottom of the inning, but Clinton's Clay Jacobs slapped a two-out single to score Cougar Cooke, who had stolen second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The 7-6 victory completed a sweep of the Bees and the LumberKings improved to 7-4 in the Prospect League's Western Conference. They have won six of their last 10 games.

In the first game, which was making up for a June 4 postponement, Clinton won 6-3.

The first game of the doubleheader was a makeup game from June 4. Ben Swails and Mason McCurdy each knocked in 1 run. Swails led the way with two hits, including a double. Will Stark and Jalen Martinez each plated 1 RBI.

Pitcher Sam George got the win by hurling five innings. He gave up one earned run on seven hits while walking one batter and striking out five. Sam Lavin got his third save of the season by pitching 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three.

In the second game, Daniel Mosarah got the in in relief. He pitched 1.2 innings giving up one earned run on one hit, one walk and with one strike out.

Offensively, Blake Timmons led Clinton's battery with two hits, including a double. Timmons, Clay Jacobs, RJ Ruais, Bryan Belo, Patrick Gardner and Lavin each had 1 RBI.

In the nightcap, the Lumberkings took an early lead in the bottom of the second when Lavin singled with runners at first and second with no outs, scoring Timmerman.

Burlington tied the game in the top of the third on a sacrifice hit by center fielder Jackson Ried. With one out and a runner on third, he hit a sharp ground ball to second baseman Jesse Contreras, who took the force at first.

In the bottom of the inning, Ruias scored Contreras on a fielder's choice. Gardn er singled to score Timmons.

Clinton added three runs in the fourth. Timmons doubled off the centerfield wall scoring Contreras from first base. That ended the night for Bees starter Jacob Zahner, who gave up 6 earned runs on four hits while striking out two and walking four.

Timmons then scored on a wild pitch and Cooke made it home on a Belo single.

The Bees got an unearned run in the fifth on a mishandled pop fly at third allowed a run before LumberKing fielder got the third out by throwing out the runner advancing to second base, a call that was argued by the Bees third-base coach.

Lumberking Ian Dittmer relieved Owen Coffman in the top of the fifth. In his four innings, Coffman gave up one earned run on one hit while striking out six and walking three.

With the help of three wild pitches in the top of the sixth, Burlington scored 4 runs to tie the game, 6-6. Bee right fielder Cooper Donlin knocked in a run with a single. With the bases loaded, Cedric Dunnwald scored on a wild pitch. A bases loaded single by Boston Halloran scored two more runs to tie the game. The Lumberkings managed to tag out a runner trying to make it to third on the play to end the inning.

The LumberKings took back the lead, 7-6 on Jacobs' two-out single to center that score Cooke, who had stolen second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Mosarah, who relieved Dittmer in the sixth pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out the Bees final batter to seal the game.

Dittmer allowed one unearned run and three earned runs in his 1.1 innings of work. He gave up one run and one base on balls.