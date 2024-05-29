LumberKings rally for a season opening win over the Bees

May 28—CLINTON — Baseball is back in Clinton and the LumberKings did not disappoint on Opening Night, rallying to win a close back and forth game with the Burlington Bees on Tuesday.

Mount Mercy's Jack Turgasen got the pitching nod for the LumberKings and it was a tough first inning as he gave up a two-run double to Cedric Dunnwald.

Shortstop Rayth Petersen was ready to spark the offense for Clinton in the bottom of the first, lining a single into left field to leadoff the inning. He worked his way around the bases and eventually scored on an RBI groundout.

The Bees played smart ball in the top of the second, getting their run back on a sacrifice fly to make the game 3-1.

Second baseman Chase Womack had a good game for the LumberKings, scoring a run in the bottom of the second before doubling in two more in the bottom of the third to give Clinton the lead 4-3.

However, the Bees responded right away with two runs on a pair of hits in the top of the fourth to take the lead right back 5-4.

Womack got his third RBI of the game in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single to score James Hackett. Hackett then drew a walk in the bottom of the sixth to give Clinton the lead.

From there on out the LumberKings leaned on pitchers Garrett Siemsen and Jake Weissenberger to shut the door and they did just that. The duo allowed no hits while combining for seven strike outs. Clinton was able to open their season with a 6-5 win.

The LumberKings will be on the road on Wednesday night, playing at the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes beginning at 6:30 p.m.