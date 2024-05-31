LumberKings lose first game in exhibition matchup with Lucky Horseshoes

May 31—CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings lost 9-2 in an exhibition matchup against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field. Due to the game being an exhibition, no stats including the loss were recorded to the LumberKings records.

Their season opening win against Burlington was also an exhibition game but Wednesday's 9-6 win on the road at Springfield counted as their official first win of the year.

Kyle Odeshoo hit an RBI single to put the LumberKings up in the first inning before the 'Shoes took the lead. Blake Timmons hit the first home run for the LumberKings at NelsonCorp Field as the LumberKings attempted a comeback midway through the game trailing 3-2 after the fifth inning. Springfield took a large lead with a six-run eighth inning riddled with walks, errors and a hit batter.

The LumberKings struck first and took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Odeshoo. Springfield tied the game in the top of the second with Jimmy Koza's RBI single scoring Liuke Baier. Springfield scored again in the top of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead on back-to-back RBI singles by Gavin Erhardt and Kyle Tyler.

Clinton responded with Timmons' homer over the left field wall to cut the lead to 3-2.

Clinton started the eighth inning with a strikeout and pop out to short but with two outs, Springfield found some luck and scored six runs. Jasison Anduhar, with the bases loaded, recorded an RBI after being hit by a pitch. Cooper Cohn recorded another RBI with a walk followed by an error to leave the bases loaded. Harry Oden hit a bases-clearing double to give Springfield a 9-2 lead.

Clinton's starter, Elijah Green, pitched two innings, allowing a hit, one earned run, four walks, and two strikeouts. Brendan Martin took the loss after throwing two and one-third innings allowing six hits, two runs, all earned and four strikeouts.

Springfield's starter, Netto Collin, pitched four and one-third innings allowing five hits, two runs, three walks, and three strikeouts. Joshua Mauney took the win with three and one-third innings pitched, allowing one hit and recording three strikeouts.

The LumberKings will host the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.