Lumberjacks wrap up regular season at home invite

May 23—BEMIDJI — The prep track and field regular season ended at Bemidji High School on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks had to wait two days for their home meet, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at BHS. The Bemidji girls took third place with 74 points, while the boys took fourth (68.5).

The girls had nine athletes finish in the top three in their respective individual events. Mia Hoffmann won the 1600 with a mark of 5:03.33. Alivia Thompson took second place at 5:10.10. Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm took second place in the two-mile race with a time of 13:37.63.

Clara Bieber had herself a day for the Lumberjacks. She took third place in the 300-meter hurdles (51.29), third in the long jump (15-00) and third in the triple jump (31-02.5). Chloe Knott took second in the pole vault at 15-00, while Tahlia Rintala finished second in the shot put (30-00).

The boys had four first-place finishes. Will Termont, Trenten Fredriksen-Holm, Caleb Knott and Moses Son won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:40.28. Termont also won the 1600 with a time of 4:25.43.

Adam Allery won the 800 in 2:02.90. Isaac Schouten rounded out the first-place finishers in the 3200 (9:58.01).

Caleb Knott took second place in the 400 with a time of 53.60 seconds. Alec Newby finished third in the 100 (11.64), while Austin Heim landed in third in the pole vault (11-06).