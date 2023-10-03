Lumberjacks stay red hot in EGF, clinch perfect Lakes to Prairie Conference record

Oct. 2—EAST GRAND FORKS — The Bemidji High School boys soccer team hasn't lost in 10 games.

It's a streak that dates back to a Sept. 7 home game against Duluth East. On Monday, the Lumberjacks cruised to a 8-0 win over East Grand Forks on the road.

Brady Riley scored three times, while Noah Meyer, Thomas Harris and Isaac Stone scored once. BHS blitzed the Green Wave for five goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half, including an own goal.

Kellen Heuer made one save for the Jacks. Bemidji wrapped up Lakes to Pine Conference play with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 0

BHS 2 6 — 8

EGF 0 0 — 0

Bemidji — Meyer 17' (Schmitt), 42' (Rautio); Harris 31' (Riewer); Riley 43', 48', 72' (Johnson); Stone 45'.

Saves — Heuer (BHS) 1; Nolte (EGF) 10.