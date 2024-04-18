Lumberjacks split with Greyhounds in high-scoring doubleheader

Apr. 17—BEMIDJI — Big innings were a theme at the BSU baseball field on Wednesday.

The Bemidji High School baseball team split its doubleheader with Duluth East, winning the first game 8-4 before losing the second 11-8.

In game one, the Lumberjacks scored three runs in the second and sixth innings, along with two runs in the fifth. Fisher Ganske, Landon Hanson, Gunner Ganske, Boston Smith and Kobe Brown all recorded multi-hit games.

Peyton Neadeau pitched six innings for the Jacks, picking up the win with five hits allowed, one earned run and seven strikeouts.

BHS allowed 10 runs in the first two innings of the second game. The Jacks clawed back, making it a three-run game in the bottom of the seventh inning on Hanson's run-scoring single, Smith's bases-loaded walk and Brown's RBI fielder's choice.

Bemidji 8, Duluth East 4

DE 001 010 2 — 4-9-1

BHS 030 023 X — 8-14-3

WP: Neadeau (6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K)

LP: Teachworth (6 IP, 14 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Duluth East 11, Bemidji 8

DE 460 010 0 — 11-10-1

BHS 310 100 3 — 8-9-2

WP: Lind (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Waukazo (0.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)