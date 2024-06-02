Lumberjacks send more to state at Section 8-3A finals

Jun. 1—ST. MICHAEL — Some of the Bemidji High School track and field athletes who competed at the Section 8-3A finals on Saturday in St. Michael will be back within a week.

Along with Will Termont, Alec Newby and Mia Hoffmann, who clinched state berths on Wednesday in the prelims, Adam Allery, Caleb Knott, William Lohse, Moses Son, Tanner Johnson and Alivia Thompson also earned qualifications on Saturday.

Termont, Allery, Knott, Lohse, Son and Johnson were part of the Lumberjacks' second-place 4x800-meter relay team with a time of 7:59.75. Hoffmann and Thompson finished back-to-back in first and second in the 1600 at 5:02.67 and 5:05.23, respectively.

A handful of other BHS athletes received section placements. Ontario Tate-Beaulieu took ninth in the 100 at 11.61 seconds. Isaac Schouten finished sith in the 1600 at 4:39.21. Allery notched a ninth-place finish in the 800 (2:06.71).

Ava Warner (1:02.76) and Addison Maish (1:04.07) took sixth and eighth in the 400, respectively. Aubrey DeWitt claimed ninth place in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.15. Thompson finished one spot shy of a second state berth in the 800 in third place (2:23.22), while Chloe Derby took eighth (2:31.35). Chloe Knott rounded out the top-nine finishers for the Jacks in the pole vault at 9-05.