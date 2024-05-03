Lumberjacks rack up top finishes in 5-team meet at Detroit Lakes Invite

May 2—DETROIT LAKES — Plenty of Bemidji High School track and field athletes landed on the podium on Thursday in Detroit Lakes. The Lumberjacks took home five first-place finishes in the five-team meet.

Will Termont won the mile, running to a time of 4:25.12. Issac Schouten (4:49.12, 3rd), Tanner Johnson (4:49.41, 4th) and Adam Allery (4:49.90, 5th) all finished within a second of each other behind Termont. Trenten Fredriksen-Holm won the 400 in 55.83 seconds.

The boys 4x800 team of Allery, Termont, Caleb Knott and Moses Son won with a mark of 3:40.60, giving Termont and Allery their second top time of the day.

Mia Hoffmann did Mia Hoffmann things in the 800, pacing the pack with a time of 2:22.94. Alivia Thompson wasn't far behind in second place (2:25.59). Hoffmann and Thompson partnered with Raya Nordlund and Josey LaValley to win the 4x800 in 10:09.62.

BHS had plenty of runner-up finishes. The boys 4x100 team of Ephram Boucher, Alex Nelson, Rhys Sneide and Breyland Eliasson clocked a time of 48.23 seconds. Noah Wilson subbed in for Nelson in the 4x200, helping the Jacks to a second-place time of 1:41.62.

The girls 4x100 team of Kylie Donat, Maki-Lynn Westerman, Addison Hill and Kaia Christopher took second in 53.89 seconds. Casey Story was the runner-up in the pole vault at 6-00. Clara Bieber just missed second place in the long jump at 14-05 to finish third.

Termont took third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.0 seconds. Austin Heim rounded out Bemidji's top three individual competitors in the pole vault (9-06).