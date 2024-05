Lumberjacks keep rolling, knock off Cloquet in straight sets

May 21—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys volleyball team picked up another

win on Monday night.

Taking on another set of Lumberjacks in Cloquet, BHS cruised to wins of 25-11 and 25-14 in the first two sets. Bemidji capped the sweep with a 25-19 triumph in the third set.

BHS has won its last four matches.