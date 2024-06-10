Lumberjacks take home 2 more medal finishes at Class 3A state

Jun. 9—ST. MICAHEL — With only two more events left on the docket for the Bemidji High School track and field team at the Class 3 state meet, the Lumberjacks found a way to bring home two more medals.

BHS took seventh place in the boys 4x800-meter relay. Adam Allery, Caleb Knott, Tanner Johnson and Will Termont finished with a time of 7:59.78.

Mia Hoffmann took home another medal in her last high school race. She finished 14th in the 1600 with a mark of 4:57.11, which was a new personal best. Alivia Thompson finished in 12th place at 5:07.22, improving by two placed from her freshman state run in 2023.