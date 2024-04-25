Lumberjacks hit the links against packed fields in Grand Rapids, Alexandria

Apr. 24—GRAND RAPIDS — A jam-packed two days wrapped up for the Bemidji High School girls golf team on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks competed in Grad Rapids on Tuesday before playing in the Alexandria Invite on Wednesday morning. BHS took third in Grand Rapids before finishing 14th in Alexandria.

On Tuesday, Bemidji was paced by Margie Anderson's round of 84, which was good enough for 10th place individually. Aurora Frank (90, 17th), Taylor Schulke (92, 19th) and Brynn Meyer (94, 24th) rounded out the team scorers.

Madeline Larson (96, 26th) and Halle Sanden (102, 35th) also competed for the Jacks. Bemidji finished with a team score of 360.

The Lumberjacks had a more challenging day on the links on Wednesday, finishing with a total of 392.

Frank paced BHS with a round of 94, which was tied for 47th. Larson (96, T-53rd), Anderson (98, T-55th) and Schulke (98, T-55th) also factored into the team score. Gwen Galloway and Anika Ohnstad both tied for 78th individually with rounds of 105.

Grand Rapids Invite Team Results (Top 10)

1-Detroit Lakes 309; 2-Pequot Lqkes 325; 3-Bemidji 360; 4-Grand Rapids 362; 5-Cloquet 369; 6-Duluth East 388; 7-Hermantown 391; 8-Proctor-Esko 418; 9-Grand Rapids 2 423; 10-Hibbing 429.

Alexandria Invite Team Results (Top 10)

1-Detroit Lakes 310; 2-Wayzata 315; 3-Minnewaska 332; 4-Alexandria 338; 5-Moorhead 344; 6-Sartell 345; 7-Chaska; 8-Rogers 348; 9-St.Michael-Albertville 357; 10-Legacy Christian Academy 363; 14-Bemidji 392.