Lumberjacks finish 7th among loaded field in St. Cloud

May 9—ST. CLOUD — The Bemidji High School boys golf team got a good taste of how tough it'll be to make it out of Section 8-3A on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks took seventh place at the 21-team St. Cloud Country Club Boys Invitational. BHS trailed just one 8-3A school. Sartell finished in sixth place with a score of 321, two strokes better than the Jacks. Buffalo, another 8-3A school, was two shots back of Bemidji in a tie for 10th place.

Eighth-grader Beckett Grand recorded the lowest score for BHS with a 79. Ryan Daman followed with an 80, while Eli Toumala (81) and Weston Seitz (83) rounded out the top four. Nick Carlson (85) and Carter Fish (92) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Bemilde-St. Margaret's 306; 2-Eagan 315; 3-Marshall 317; 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 318; 5-Pequot Lakes 320; 6-Sartell 321; T-7-Bemidji 323; T-7- New London-Spicer 323; 9-Staples-Motley 324; T-10-Rogers 325; T-10 Buffalo 325