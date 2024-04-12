Lumberjacks fall against Cardinals, 2nd triangular match postponed

Apr. 11—BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys tennis team didn't get to play the second half of its triangular on Thursday afternoon at the BHS tennis courts.

A patch of rain postponed the Lumberjacks' match against Crookston after BHS lost to Alexandria 6-1 in the first leg of the triangular.

Jack McNallan and JD Hasbargen rolled at No. 1 doubles. Alexandria took the rest of the matches. The Cardinals won five of their six matches in straight sets. Max Louvar and Blake Friese fell in three sets at No. 3 doubles.