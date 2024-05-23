Lumberjacks erase Warriors' big inning to pick up road win

May 22—BRAINERD — The work was cut out for the Bemidji High School baseball team after Brainerd's four-run third inning.

The Warriors took a 4-3 lead on a double and two singles in consecutive at-bats. The Lumberjacks clawed their way back to pick up a 6-4 win, their fourth straight.

Landon Hansen singled in a run to tie the game before Gunner Ganske scored on an error in the top of the fifth inning. Ganske later delivered some insurance in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single.

The insurance was for himself. Ganske picked up the save, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Peyton Neadeau earned the win on the mound for Bemdiji, throwing six innings with seven hits and four earned runs allowed. He struck out four batters.

Ganske, and Hanson had four of the Jacks' seven hits. Bemidji improved to 8-9 this season.

Bemidji 6, Brainerd 4

BEM 201 020 1 — 6-7-0

BRD 004 000 0 — 4-7-1

WP: Neadeau (6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

LP: Lingenfelter (6 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

S: G. Ganske (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)