Lumberjacks compete at Erin Wood Festival

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — In the annual Wood Festival event in Erin today, members of the New York State Lumberjack Association participated in the Lumberjacks and Jills competition. The competition featured activities such as axe throwing and timed woodcutting.

People in the audience such as Rich Moore said, “It’s pretty amazing how much strength it takes, how much durability they got to have. Obviously, they practice a lot, so it’s really cool to watch.”

Another spectator Anthony Santarone added, “It seems simple but I’m sure it’s harder than you think once you get out there.”

